Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Verdict 2019Live TVNewsPeopleScheduleOpinionAssemblyVideoCommentsFAQs

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019: The state has 80 seats with main parties being the Congress, the BJP and the grand alliance between Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2019 01:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.


New Delhi: 

Uttar Pradesh voted in the all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections - on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, and May 19. It has 80 seats with main parties being the Congress, the BJP and the grand alliance between Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. Voting in Uttar Pradesh was recorded to be around 54 per cent in seven phases. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, the voter turnout was 54.5 per cent. In 2014, Lok Sabha Election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 71 seats in the state, while ally Apna Dal got two seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won five seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not win any seat and the Congress won on two seats. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - https://eci.gov.in/ You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

Election Results Of All Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Among the prominent candidates in the state are former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, who is wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, BJP lawmaker Hema Malini and state Congress chief Raj Babbar.

Check Uttar Pradesh results here:

Ghaziabad Election Results 2019
Bulandshahr Election Results 2019
Muzaffarnagar Election Results 2019
Varanasi Election Results 2019
Mainpuri Election Results 2019
Rae Bareli Election Results 2019
Mathura Election Results 2019
Hathras Election Results 2019
Gorakhpur Election Results 2019
Unnao Election Results 2019
Phulpur Election Results 2019
Pilibhitl Election Results 2019
Agra Election Results 2019
Jalaun Election Results 2019
Aligarh Election Results 2019
Faizabad Election Results 2019
Gautam Buddha Nagar Election Results 2019
Akbarpur Election Results 2019
Lucknow Election Results 2019
Hamirpur Election Results 2019
Deoria Election Results 2019
Bareilly Election Results 2019
Maharajganj Election Results 2019
Kairana Election Results 2019
Shahjahanpur Election Results 2019
Salempur Election Results 2019
Meerut Election Results 2019
Kanpur Election Results 2019
Mirzapur Election Results 2019
Barabanki Election Results 2019
Baghpat Election Results 2019
Bijnor Election Results 2019
Etah Election Results 2019
Robertsganj Election Results 2019
Jhansi Election Results 2019
Bansgaon Election Results 2019
Fatehpur Election Results 2019
Sultanpur Election Results 2019
Fatehpur Sikri Election Results 2019
Etawah Election Results 2019
Machhlishahr Election Results 2019
Pratapgarh Election Results 2019
Badaun Election Results 2019
Gonda Election Results 2019
Amroha Election Results 2019
Bhadohi Election Results 2019
Chandauli Election Results 2019
Farrukhabad Election Results 2019
Jaunpur Election Results 2019
Ghosi Election Results 2019
Mohanlalganj Election Results 2019
Ballia Election Results 2019
Ambedkar Nagar Election Results 2019
Aonla Election Results 2019
Dhaurahra Election Results 2019
Banda Election Results 2019
Firozabad Election Results 2019
Kheri Election Results 2019
Amethi Election Results 2019
Domariyaganj Election Results 2019
Sant Kabir Nagar Election Results 2019
Bahraich Election Results 2019
Nagina Election Results 2019
Moradabad Election Results 2019
Misrikh Election Results 2019
Shrawasti Election Results 2019
Kushi Nagar Election Results 2019
Hardoi Election Results 2019
Kaiserganj Election Results 2019
Saharanpur Election Results 2019
Azamgarh Election Results 2019
Lalganj Election Results 2019
Prayagraj Election Results 2019
Sitapur Election Results 2019
Kaushambi Election Results 2019
Basti Election Results 2019
Ghazipur Rampur Election Results 2019
Kannauj Election Results 2019
Sambhal Election Results 2019

The national election were held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since its independence in 1947.



Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

election results 2019election results 2019 dateUttar Pradesh Election results
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsLive NewsWorld Cup 2019Election 2019Assembly Election ResultsWorld Cup ScheduleRamadan Time TableHyundai VenueMohit MorElection NewsEVMElection Commission

................................ Advertisement ................................