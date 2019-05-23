Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

Uttar Pradesh voted in the all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections - on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, and May 19. It has 80 seats with main parties being the Congress, the BJP and the grand alliance between Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. Voting in Uttar Pradesh was recorded to be around 54 per cent in seven phases. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, the voter turnout was 54.5 per cent. In 2014, Lok Sabha Election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 71 seats in the state, while ally Apna Dal got two seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won five seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not win any seat and the Congress won on two seats. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - https://eci.gov.in/ You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

Election Results Of All Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them

Among the prominent candidates in the state are former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, who is wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, BJP lawmaker Hema Malini and state Congress chief Raj Babbar.

Check Uttar Pradesh results here:

The national election were held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since its independence in 1947.

