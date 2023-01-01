NDTV
हिंदी न्यूज़
BUSINESS
MOVIES
CRICKET
TECH
FOOD
LIFESTYLE
HEALTH
CROSSWORD
Big Bonus
SWASTH
SHOPPING
LIVE TV
LATEST
INDIA
VIDEO
OPINION
CITIES
WORLD
Education
OFFBEAT
Feature
TRENDS
More
New Story
Notification
Search
Feature
SOUTH
PEOPLE
Science
Photos
WEATHER
TV Schedule
Trains
Advertisement
Big Story
Video: When Rahul Gandhi "Tore Up" Ordinance That Would Have Spared Him
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi Can Ask For MP Status Revival If Jail Term Stayed: Experts
US Trans Air Hostess Famed For Airline Ad Dies After Posting Emotional Note
"Thought It Would Be Better If I Go Unsold": RCB Star's Stunning Admission
"Gandhi Had No Law Degree": Jammu And Kashmir Lt Governor's Shocker
"No Judge Disqualified Them": Priyanka Gandhi On Slurs By BJP Leaders
"Rohit's Fault": On Suryakumar's 3 Ducks, Ex-Pak Star's Stunning Reasoning
Ex-Meta Employee Claims She Received Rs 1.5 Crore To Do "Nothing"
2,000-Year-Old Representation Of The Zodiac Uncovered In Egyptian Temple
What's Wrong With Suryakumar Yadav? Sunil Gavaskar's 'Nothing' Reply
IPL 2023: What Makes MS Dhoni 'Stand Out', Sunil Gavaskar Explains
Karnataka Scraps 4% Muslim Quota, Now Shared Between 2 Communities
Congress Wants "Systematic" Opposition Unity After Rahul Gandhi Setback
"Obligations Weren't Met": S Jaishankar On Protest At Indian Mission In UK
He Is A "Habitual Offender": Minister On Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification
Cabinet Clears 4% Hike In Dearness Allowance For Government Employees
"Betrayal Of Gandhian Philosophy": US Lawmaker On Rahul Gandhi Row
Watch: Pilot Cheers For 'The Elephant Whisperers' Stars Bomman, Bellie
"Little Blessing": Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Welcome Third Child
Watch: A Mention Of Raghav Chadha's Viral Video With Actor In Parliament
This South African Flower Creates Fake Flies To Attract Pollinators
3 Idiots
Sequel Without "Original Rancho"? Jaaved Jaaferi Is Not Happy
Review: Rajkummar Rao Delivers An Outstanding Performance In
Bheed
This Bengaluru Man Cleared Google Interview But Failed Tenant Interview
Advertisement
Sponsored
By Firework
Advertisement
Opinion
More
Opinion: Lessons For RBI In Silicon Valley Bank Crisis?
Dorab R Sopariwala
Blog: The Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway - Politics And Emotions
Maya Sharma
Opinion: When Vajpayee Worked With Opposition To Stave Off US Pressure
Sudheendra Kulkarni
Opinion: Government MPs Paralysing Parliament Is A Dubious New Record
Derek O'Brien
ICYMI
Sports
Watch: Rishi Sunak Faces Curran, Jordan's Bowling. This Happens Next
Movies
Review: Keanu Reeves'
John Wick 4
Is An Electrifying Entertainer
Sports
MS Dhoni Bowls To MS Dhoni! CSK's Incredible Video Has Fans 'Whistle Podu'
style
In A Blazer With Mesh Trousers, Esha Gupta Certainly Did Not Come To Play
Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan And Others At Pradeep Sarkar's Funeral
Trending
Video: When Rahul Gandhi "Tore Up" Ordinance That Would Have Spared Him
US Trans Air Hostess Famed For Airline Ad Dies After Posting Emotional Note
Karnataka Scraps 4% Muslim Quota, Now Shared Between 2 Communities
3 Idiots
Sequel Without "Original Rancho"? Jaaved Jaaferi Is Not Happy
"Little Blessing" :Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Welcome Third Child
Watch: A Mention Of Raghav Chadha's Viral Video With Actor In Parliament
Tech
Read in:
Hindi
Latest
हिंदी
Reviews
Deals
Quick Links:
Buying Guides
Podcasts
Videos
Mobile Recharge Plans
Service Centers
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 90Hz LCD Display Launched in India: See Price
Redmi 12C Will Launch in India Alongside Redmi Note 12 4G on This Date
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Purported Details Leaked Ahead of Debut
Redmi Note 12 4G With Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: See Price
More Tech News
Reviews
Nothing Ear 2 First Impressions: What's New?
iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
More Reviews
OnePlus 11 5G: 12GB रैम वाले वनप्लस 11 5G का नया एडिशन होगा लॉन्च!
Tecno Spark 10 Pro 8GB रैम, 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च
More Tech News in Hindi
Oppo Find N2 Flip: An Impressive Debut
OnePlus 11R 5G: Back in Form
Moto E13: Filling the Void
Realme GT 3 First Impressions
Apple HomePod (2nd Gen): Should You Buy?
Xiaomi 13 Pro First Impressions: New Heavyweight Flagship
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: In a League of Its Own
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo First Impressions: Worth It?
DualSense Edge: Cutting-Edge Comes at a Cost
More Reviews
Asus का ROG Phone 7 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC के साथ अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G लॉन्च से पहले आया नजर, 108MP कैमरा के साथ
Airtel ने Jio को पछाड़ा, दावा- अबतक 500 शहरों में पहुंचाया हाईस्पीड 5G
108MP कैमरा, 8GB रैम, Tecno Spark 10 Pro भारत में लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस
सैमसंग Galaxy A54 5G और Galaxy A34 5G की सेल Live, मिल रहे तगड़े ऑफर्स
Nothing Ear 2 ईयरफोन्स हुए लॉन्च, 36 घंटे प्लेबैक का दावा, जानें दाम
BSNL से 197 रुपये में 70 दिनों की वैधता, अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डेली 2GB डाटा
50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme 10T 5G
98 इंच तक 4K डिस्प्ले, 144Hz के साथ TCL Q10G Pro, X11G Mini LED TV लॉन्च
More Tech News in Hindi
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Ticket Offers, Booking, Price: Book Movie Ticket Online on BookMyShow, Paytm
WPL Tickets 2023: WPL Ticket Price, Online Booking, Bookmyshow Offers, Schedule, Venue, Teams
Vaani Kapoor Stuns in Body-Hugging Cobalt Blue Dress
Katrina Kaif's Uber Cool Denim Attire is Every Girl's Comfort Dream
Palak Tiwari's Casual Street Style Is the New BASIC
Best Micellar Water: Ultimate Gunk-Destroying Formulas
How To Get Thick Hair: Follow Simple Tips And Tricks
How To Get Rid Of Dandruff: Home Remedies To The Rescue
What Is Skin Barrier And How To Repair It
More Deals
Popular Mobiles
Realme C55
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Redmi 10 (2022)
Vivo Y16
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
iQOO Z7 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Popular Laptops
Dell Inspiron 14 (5410)
Asus ROG Strix G17
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
HP 15s (15s-Eq2143au)
Infinix InBook X1
Movies
Read in:
Hindi
Kareena Is Convinced
3 Idiots
Sequel Is On. Boman Irani, Can You Help?
SRK In New Pics From Alanna And Ivor's Wedding
Deepika-Ranveer, Anushka-Virat Ruled The Red Carpet
Remembering Pradeep Sarkar's Best Works
RRR
Clocks 1 Year, Here's Looking Back At
Naatu Naatu
Effect
Hindi News
सरकारी कर्मचारियों को केंद्र का तोहफा, 4 फीसदी बढ़ा DA
VIDEO : अगर राहुल गांधी ने 2013 में नहीं फाड़ा होता वो अध्यादेश, तो बच सकती थी संसद की सदस्यता
Kajol ने अपने लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट से फैन्स के उड़ाए होश, लोग बोले- अजय दोबारा शादी कर लेंगे
दिल्ली एनसीआर के कई इलाकों में बारिश, आंधी के साथ फुहारें पड़ते रहने का अनुमान
Cricket News
Read in:
Hindi
1st T20I Live: Nabi, Zadran Keep Afghanistan Going In Chase vs Pakistan
|
| Live Scorecard
WPL Eliminator: Wong Stars With Hat-trick As MI Outplay UPW To Enter Final
|
| Scorecard
IPL: To Make Rishabh Pant Part Of DC Team, Ricky Ponting's Unique Idea
CSK In IPL 2023: Preview, Strongest XI, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Business News
Read in:
Hindi
Top Defence Stocks To Watch Out As India Approves Rs 70,500-Crore Order
Forex Reserves Rise To $572.8 Billion
Relief For Individuals With Income Marginally Over Rs 7 Lakh
Rupee Closes At 82.44 Against US Dollar
India News
"Betrayal Of Gandhian Philosophy": US Lawmaker On Rahul Gandhi Row
Delhi Court Notice To Centre On Request Of Boy Suffering From Rare Disease
Eric Garcetti Sworn In As US Ambassador To India
"No Judge Disqualified Them": Priyanka Gandhi On Slurs By BJP Leaders
Feature
Woman Reveals Lucy Liu Was Her Babysitter Before She Became An Actor
Decoding "Vibe Check", The Word Overused By Gen Z
Police Called To Rihanna's Home In Los Angeles After Man Shows Up To Propose
"I'm Very Happy": Shakira's Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Pique Breaks Silence Over Their Split
Food
Watch: Video Showing 'Illusion Biryani' Gets 1.5M Views, Read Reactions
What's New In Noida? Restaurants That Are Not Be Missed In April 2023
Watch: You Can Make These Delicious Nariyal Ladoos In Just 10 Mins
Enjoy Bread Rolls? These Cheesy Paneer Bread Rolls Can Be Made in 15 Min
LIFESTYLE
Sara Ali Khan's Scarf Blouse Gives Her Chic
Lehenga
A Contemporary Touch
Swara Bhasker In A Floral Embroidered
Lehenga
Looks Just "Like A Queen"
The Surf's Enough For Kiara Advani In A Swimsuit To Say "Beach Please"
These 5 Fashion Designers Are A Favourite Of Bollywood Brides This Season
Education
UK May Partner With Kerala In Higher Education Sector: Pinarayi Vijayan
Andhra Pradesh Government Launches Online Portal To Facilitate School Admissions
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 16,575 Crore For Education Sector In Budget
IIM Indore Student Lands Rs 1.14 Crore Pay Package
Offbeat
Watch: IndiGo Pilot Cheers For Stars Of "The Elephant Whisperers" Bomman And Bellie
This Bengaluru Man Cleared Google Interview But Failed Tenant Interview
"This Is Very Exciting": TV Star's Instagram Post After Earthquake Slammed
Nagaland Minister Posts Funny Video To Explain Why He "Prefers To Remain Single"
Sports News
Bayern Set To Tap Thomas Tuchel After Shock Julian Nagelsmann Exit: Report
Watch: Fans Go Crazy As Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick Goal
Watch: Ronaldo Creates History, Celebrates Occasion With Superb Free-Kick
Health
Do Not Miss These Amazing Benefits Of Moringa Powder; Here's How You Can Add It To Your Diet
Following A Healthy Routine And Still Not Losing Weight? Here's Why
Constipation Remedies: Follow These Expert Tips For Instant Relief
Art & Design
Unraveling The Art Of Viewing Art: How To Fully Engage With Artworks
Vastu Paintings: 5 Artworks That Exude Positivity For Your Space
Beginners Peek Into Mixed Media And Its Types
Campaigns
NDTV - Listerine Present Healthy Mouth Happy Life Campaign To Spread Awareness On Oral Health
Take The #ListerinePledge To Follow Complete Oral Care Routine For A Healthier Mouth
IPCC Report Key Takeaways: Only Urgent Climate Action Can Secure A Liveable Future For All
The Human And Health Cost Of Delhi's Garbage Mountains And Waste Crisis
Delhi Budget 2023: Focus On Health And Environment For A 'Clean, Beautiful, and Modern Delhi'
Garbage Mountains – Dotting The Landscape Of Delhi
Video
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Who Benefits Politically?
49:34
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Conspiracy Or Course Of Law?
25:20
"Scandalous": Senior Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi On Rahul Gandhi's Remark
15:29
Photos
City Of Stars: Kareena Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora And Others
4 images
At
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Screening: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam And Others
7 images
Deepika-Ranveer, Anushka-Virat, Abhishek Bachchan Lit Up The Red Carpet Like This
10 images
Follow us on
About Us
Advertise
Brand Amp
EPG Services
Channels
Disclaimer
Feedback
Investors
Redressals
Service Terms
Archives
NDTV Group Sites
News
Hindi
Business
Movies
Cricket
Food
Tech
Education
Health
Lifestyle
This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2023. All rights reserved.