Karwa Chauth 2024: Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Looked "Perfectly Splendid" In Red And White Ethnic Outfits

Like every year, B-town celebrities joined the Karwa Chauth festive fervour and dished out major couple goals. While their romantic posts had us awestruck, we could not help but notice how beautiful the Bollywood pairs looked dressed in their ethnic best. Recently, Mouni Roy shared a beautiful Karwa Chauth post on Instagram with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. The lovebirds looked “perfectly splendid” twinning in traditional outfits. Mouni draped herself in a vibrant semi-sheer red saree that was adorned with golden borders, which she paired with a golden blouse. Shimmery elements at the piping hem added a dash of glam to the look. Golden jewellery in the form of jhumkas, a choker and bangles elevated the festive aesthetic. A matte glow, coupled with smoky eyes, subtle red lips and a small bindi, framed her face wonderfully. Mouni sealed her elegance with a neatly secured bun, while Suraj complemented her by wearing a white kurta and matching pyjamas.

Earlier this year, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrated the Malayali New Year Vishu which coincided with the Bengali New Year Poila Baisakh. The couple's all-white sartorial prowess had our entire attention. Mouni slipped into a traditional kasavu set. The gold and white six-yard drape worn with a gold blouse stood as a testament to the fact that Mouni is a through-and-through saree girl. Golden temple jewellery alongside a flower garland tucked into her open hair served an extra dose of glam.

Before that, Mouni Roy wowed us in a sheer white saree during a visit to the temple on the occasion of her wedding anniversary. The saree featured delicate floral embroidery in a similar white shade, while metallic gold borders added a pop of contrast. With her OOTD stealing the spotlight, the actress opted for minimal accessories and makeup. Suraj Nambiar, on the other hand, matched Mouni's grace in a white kurta and linen pants.

