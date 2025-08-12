Exclusive: Nutritionist Reveals Kiara Advani Got Her <i>War 2</i> Bikini Body With Strict 3-Month Diet And 8-Hour Sleep

Kiara Advani has always been one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, but her first-ever look in War 2 has sent fans into a frenzy. And it is not just good genes that have helped the 34-year-old get in shape for the look. Months of preparation and hard work went into it.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, her nutritionist and integrative health coach, Nicole Linhares Kedia, shared Kiara Advani's fitness and diet routine.

Kiara Advani's Diet For Her Bikini Look In War 2

While Kiara Advani has always been fit, she has never looked more snatched than she does in War 2. Starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, she wanted to look her best for her role. Nicole shares her detailed transformation journey that took about 3 months to achieve.

Her mornings always kicked off with protein-pancakes - a non-negotiable in her diet. It was made using oat flour, walnut flour, protein powder, water, and a touch of maple syrup. Sometimes, monk fruit was used as a natural sweetener for the pancakes. Toppings included Kiara Advani's favourite - fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter.

Nicole added that Kiara Advani practised clean eating for the role, which included carefully crafted meals that kept her full for the whole day. She was also mindful of the portion sizes of her meals. Water intake was also there. "It was a non-negotiable that she had to have 3 and a half litres of water."

For lunch and dinner, the Kabir Singh actor included some of her favourites like grilled chicken, chicken curries, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, and veggie crudités with edamame pesto hummus. "We kept the meals light yet protein-rich, carefully aligned with her training demands and shoot schedule," shared the nutritionist.

Her classic go-to snack or post-workout refresher was the traditional Indian drink - sattu chaas. Rich in proteins and extremely hydrating, this drink was perfect for recovery after intense workouts or long outdoor shoots, shared Nicole.

"The focus was always on fueling her with familiar, wholesome foods that supported her goals while keeping things realistic and sustainable."

Kiara Advani's Cheat Meals

When NDTV asked the nutritionist if Kiara Advani resorted to any cheat meals amid her preparations for the Ayan Mukerji directorial, Nicole shared, "Kiara stayed locked in on her goal, fully committed and consistent - no cutting corners, no complaining. Still, we built in a few simple comforts now and then, including a touch of Parmesan on her zoodles (zucchini noodles) or salad, or a square of dark chocolate after dinner."

The health coach added that these thoughtful, manageable treats made her journey sustainable. "It helped her stay on track without feeling deprived. It's not about being extreme - it's about creating something that lasts."

Sleep Was Priortised

Nicole and her team even coordinated with chefs in the hotels she stayed at to keep her meals on point. Apart from her diet, Nicole also planned her sleep schedule. "Kiara Advani had to put aside her phone post 9:30 pm and fall asleep while reading a book and listening to a podcast," shared the health coach. She had to prioritise 8 hours of sleep during the shooting of the film.

Her Workout Routine

Nicole revealed that she was constantly in touch with the actor and her fitness trainer as well. "Her meals depended on what she was going to train that day. She did a lot of isolation workouts for her upper body than her lower body. Kiara Advani's workout also included steady state cardio."

Steady state cardio is a type of cardiovascular exercise performed at a consistent, moderate intensity for an extended period, typically 20-60 minutes. "This basically puts you into fat burning zone, so you have to do it for 45 minutes to an hour, and it was a part of Kiara's routine," added the health coach.

Kiara Advani's Commitment To Fitness Impressed Nicole

Kiara Advani was committed to her fitness goals despite long hours of shooting, action scenes, and location changes.

"What stood out through it all was her consistency. We had our tough days. There were low moods, fatigue, even a few heated arguments - but they always came from a place of ambition. We both wanted the same thing. And we were in it together," shared Nicole.

With dedication and consistency, Kiara Advani's hard work paid off, and she set the internet ablaze with her look in her latest movie, War 2.