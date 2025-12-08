Why This <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song With Roots In Bahrain Became A Viral Hit Online

The Internet simply cannot get enough of FA9LA, the entry song that plays when Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar goes to meet the Baloch rebel leader and is seen with an smile on his face while grooving to this addictive track.

Ever since the film released on December 5, the track has become a cultural wave, with audiences replaying the scene, recreating the walk, and flooding social media with reels.

In fact, badminton legend Saina Nehwal recently posted a video on Instagram showing her and her father dancing to the song.

Here's the thing. The song not just a catchy background number. FA9LA has become a character-building tool, an attitude cue, and arguably one of the film's biggest highlights.

The visuals alone were enough to generate buzz. Akshaye Khanna, dressed in all black and sunglasses, strides through a dusty, rugged landscape that resembles the Karachi and Balochistan belt.

The Khaleeji hip-hop beat kicks in as the camera tracks him against the stark backdrop, contrasting an urban gangster persona with a rustic frontier setting. It is cinematic swagger at its finest.

The Meaning Behind FA9La And Why It Is Everywhere

FA9LA is a Bahraini rap track by Gulf hip-hop artist Flipperachi, originally released in May 2024. The term roughly translates to fun time, hype or party, which adds an interesting layer of irony as it plays over the dramatic entrance of a villain.

The aggressive beats, heavy bass and Arabic trap style give the character an instant larger-than-life personality.

Some of the lyrics that listeners have been looping are:

Yakhi Doos Doos 3indi Khosh Fasla

Yakhi Tafooz Tafooz Wallah Khosh Raqsa

Translated loosely, the lines mean:

Brother, dance hard, I am ready for a good time

Brother, dodge, dodge, by God, let's have a good dance

The song is essentially about letting loose and enjoying the moment, which is why it caught on so quickly. The energy is infectious, and the confidence embedded in the lyrics has made it perfect for meme edits and transition videos online.

FA9LA now 7.8 million views on YouTube, and its influence has crossed borders. The song's viral explosion in India and Sri Lanka after its use in Dhurandhar shows how a Gulf hip-hop sound can resonate far beyond the region it comes from.

This is the same viral pattern previously seen with Jamal Kudu from Animal, but FA9LA's crossover is different. It has brought Bahraini and Gulf hip-hop directly into the Indian mainstream. There is now a whole wave of people discovering Flipperachi's music through Dhurandhar rather than the other way round.

The Bgm And Soundtrack Of Dhurandhar

While FA9LA is the track in the spotlight, the bigger picture is that Dhurandhar has one of the most experimental Bollywood soundtracks of the year.

Composer Shashwat Sachdev adapted the original Bahraini track for the film, layering it with cinematic orchestration and extra vocal depth to make it work for the big screen. The result is a hybrid sound where Arabic trap sits confidently inside a Bollywood spy thriller.

The rest of the album, which consists of 11 songs, also reflects serious musical ambition. The film experiments boldly with genres:

A qawwali-style theme that gives the narrative emotional intensity. Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan also becomes another standout moment. The song is a recreation of the classic qawwali Na Toh Karwaan Ki Talash Hai from the 1960 film Barsaat Ki Raat, originally composed by Roshan.

A viral reel also shows Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam talking about how this qawwali is their favorite song.

The new version is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Roshan, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and Sahir Ludhianvi, and vocals by Shashwat Sachdev, Shahzad Ali, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury and Armaan Khan.

The rendition blends traditional qawwali with modern production while retaining emotional intensity. The call-and-response structure, layered harmonies and gradual build give it a stirring, almost spiritual arc.

This range is a big reason the soundtrack has caught on with younger audiences. Even Gen Z listeners who do not normally engage with qawwali are streaming it because it sits beside high-octane rap and contemporary pop on the same playlist.

Love songs that leans into melody

Gehra Hua: Sung by Arijit Singh and Armaan Khan, this song is the primary love ballad in the film, expressing deep affection and emotional connection between the lead characters Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun. The lyrics and melody are tender, making it a favorite among fans for its heartfelt vibe and soothing composition.

Shararat: While more playful than purely romantic (the item song), this song adds a lighter, flirtatious touch to the soundtrack, with its catchy beats and romantic undertones.

A retro-meets-hip-hop pop number

Dhurandar cleverly blended classic retro songs with a fresh pop twist, giving the soundtrack a universal appeal. For example, "Hawa Hawa" introduced Sanjay Dutt's character, SP Aslam Chaudhry, while "Monica Oh My Darling" played during a high-energy chase sequence, adding an extra layer of excitement to the scene.

This mix ensured that every generation found something to connect with. Gen Z enjoyed the vibrant beats, while millennials and boomers relished the familiar lyrics and nostalgic vibe.

Punjabi pop and rap music

Then there is the Dhurandhar Title Track (Jogi). A reimagining of the Punjabi folk classic Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (1995), this version leans fully into bass-heavy hip-hop attitude.

Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi power the vocals, with Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja shaping the sound. The mix of Punjabi and English lyrics gives it swagger and a fearless energy tied to Ranveer Singh's character.

And for pure adrenaline, Ez Ez does not let up. A collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind and Shashwat Sachdev, the track begins with a slow lyrical tease before bursting into a fast-paced beat. It is loud, confident and made for action sequences. Its Punjabi flavour and hip-hop fusion.

And ofcourse, FA9LA, which brings Arabic trap directly into mainstream cinema

Dhurandhar has stitched multiple musical worlds together rather than sticking to the standard romantic-dance-sad template.

Meanline here's FA9LA for you to listen...