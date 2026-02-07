Watch: Russian Figure Skater Performs On Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Title Track At Winter Olympics 2026

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar continues to be a fan favourite, both in India and abroad. Recently, the viral title track of the film was played in the background during a figure‑skating performance at the Winter Olympics 2026. The games are being hosted in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The athlete who turned heads and is now trending on X (formerly Twitter) is Russian‑Georgian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova.

Russian Figure Skater Performs On Dhurandhar Title Track At Winter Olympics

Videos of Anastasiia Gubanova have been going viral on social media as she performed on Dhurandhar's title track. She started her performance with San Sananana Sana from Ashoka, and later switched to the song from Aditya Dhar's film. She could be seen skating effortlessly and confidently, grooving to the tunes of the Hindi tracks.

She even took a moment to perform a Punjabi folk step to the electric beats of the song before showing off her impeccable skills. As Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026, this moment suggests that the Dhurandhar fever continues to soar.

Russian Figure Skater Was Seen Donning A Bindi

But that's not all. Anastasiia Gubanova was also spotted wearing a red bindi to complement her dazzling red‑and‑golden form‑fitting costume. Indians and Dhurandhar fans can't stop gushing over her on social media.

Just saw Anastasia Gubanova ice skating at the Milan Olympics- with Bindi and Indian music- full Hindu vibes. Cheering for her pic.twitter.com/iT04qWiSO6 — Dr. Lavanya Vemsani Ph.D. (@ProfVemsani) February 6, 2026

In September 2025, the 23-year-old athlete donned the same outfit with a red bindi while performing on the same mashup in Beijing, China.

For those who don't know, Anastasiia Gubanova is the 2023 European champion, a two-time European silver medalist, a four-time ISU Challenger Series gold medalist, and a two-time ISU Grand Prix bronze medalist.

Also Read | How 3-Hour Dhurandhar Became A Hit When Everyone Is Addicted To 30-Second Reels