What Is 6-7 Dating? The Gen Z Trend Prioritising Safety, Peace, And Stability

While millennials continue to struggle in the dating world, trying their best to manage boomers' expectations and keep up with younger generations, Gen Z is quietly flourishing. It might be a little taxing to keep track of every dating term, but with every new trend, they are redefining modern-day dating.

Among singles, a new term - 6-7 dating - has been gaining popularity. Why? It urges people to overlook the fantasy romance, get a reality check, and pick someone with whom they feel safe, peaceful, and stable to continue a long-term relationship.

What Is 6-7 Dating

According to Psychology Today, the origins of the phrase cannot be established. It is "a viral, ambiguous slang term" that is "largely nonsensical" with "murky and shifting usage." But it can also be seen as a desire to share laughs and collective goals.

When you are a kid, reading romance novels and watching Disney movies, you have a picture of a charming prince or a beautiful princess. This is far from reality. No one meets their forever partner while singing songs with animals in the lush green woods.

You might meet people in schools, cafes, through friends, and in offices. More often than not, people dismiss a potential partner just because they are not 10/10. This is where the Gen Z relationship trend swoops in and changes the algorithm.

Instead of looking for a person who is a perfect 10 on paper, with whom one can imagine intense cinematic romance, Gen Z would rather settle for a 6/10 or 7/10. Why? It is "good enough".

Why The 6-7 Dating Trend Is Better

A partner who is on the 6-7 scale promises stability, emotional maturity, peace, kindness, reliability, and comfort. It is better than chasing a 10, who seems good on paper but is actually draining and exhausting in real life. It is better to lead a comfortable life than fight dating burnout, which can easily contribute to sleepless nights and anxiety.

Let's be honest, no one is 10/10. Sure, they might appear the best at first glance, but when you get to know them, you also learn about their quirks, which can turn a 10 into 9, 8, or 7. Interestingly, the 6-7 dating trend does not translate into a commitment. No. It's the sweet spot between commitment and casual dating.

Kind of like situationship, but you rely on the partner. It's a respite from turbulent curves in a relationship and seems healthy. For some, it might seem like an old theory wrapped in a new-age term. If you ask boomers, they will also tell you that they chose comfort and compromise over a fictional 10/10 partner they had in mind.

Many people see the 6-7 dating trend as a red flag. Why? Rating a partner is often seen as a controlling exercise, and settling for someone seems like a step taken in the dark to avoid fear and loneliness.

How you spin it around to suit your needs is your call, but you will have to agree that it has the potential to change the course of your dating history.

But the 6-7 dating trend is about choosing healthy and stable relationships. After eliminating the obvious red flags, you evaluate the person. If they are 6-7, a good combination of green, beige, and yellow flags, you can consider dating them. Who knows? They might turn out to be your soulmate. Remember, even Chandler-Monica (from FRIENDS) and Lily-Marshall (from How I Met Your Mother) were not 10/10, but as they believed, they worked on their relationships to be the iconic couples.

