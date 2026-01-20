What Is A Sunset Clause, The Newest Dating Term In Indian Relationships

It is a brand new day, and we are learning about a brand new dating term (or a clause). The dating world continues to evolve every day, and you can keep up with it only if you keep track of emerging trends and terms, which we all agree is a head-scratcher.



The newest trend is the Sunset Clause. What's new about it? It can either save you from a heartbreak or leave your love life high and dry. The clause defines the expiration date of the relationship. Just like Alex and Sanjay (from Modern Family) decided that they would part ways when they went off to college, modern daters are doing the same.

The difference? When Alex and Sanjay set a timer on their relationship, they were teenagers, and you might be reading it as an adult Gen Z or Millennial in their 20s and 30s.

According to a QuackQuack, a dating app, survey, 37% of people in metros and suburbs are adopting a sunset clause in their dating life to set an expiration date and prevent being stuck in an endless pursuit of a relationship with no future.

How Dating World Is Evolving

Mid-Day reported that the survey showed that the daters want to limit the usage of the dating app and switch to hyper-aware dating. They want to protect their peace, energy, and emotional bandwidth. Above all, they want to protect themselves from a shattering heartbreak.

Ravi Mittal, CEO of QuackQuack, said, "We are seeing users becoming more intentional in their choices; it started from 2024, but we are hoping for it to peak this year."

The young daters are continuously checking if the relationship is headed in the right direction. They are seeking compatibility beyond similar hobbies and moral grounds. They are looking to connect with their partners on a deeper level.

The survey also reported that career is among the driving factors when it comes to compatibility. "We are glad to see the young daters take online dating from a casual fling spot to a platform for conscious and calculated dating," added Ravi Mittal.

What Is A Sunset Clause

Aren't you tired of endless scrolling? It is frustrating to like a person based on their bio and meet a new person on a date with whom you find nothing in common. The dating app survey revealed that people in the Tier I, II, and III cities are now setting the timeline for how much time they will be seeking a partnership online.

There are two ways in which daters are applying this clause in their love life. The singles are setting a clear timeline for how long they will use any application to find a partner, for example, six months or maybe a year.

"This year, I have decided to try out online dating for six months; I think it will give me a sense of purpose, and the deadline would be good for someone like me who doom-scrolls even on dating apps," said Anjali, a 27-year-old woman from Pune.

The other way is couples setting a time of sunset on a relationship. Instead of speaking to a person for hours and waiting for the spark to die down, they decide to give each other three or six months. If the relationship does not seem to be progressing in the right direction, the two people gracefully part ways instead of spiralling into the well of blocking and unblocking.

In any case, it is a clause that both parties agree on. It is similar to a business contract with an expiry date unless the two signing parties decide to commit and change the terms of the binding document.

Whether you add this clause to your relationship agreement or not, you have to agree that relationships in India are evolving. People are moving beyond the hook-up culture and trying to commit to a relationship where they can see a future together.

