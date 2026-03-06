Fitness Influencer Shares Repeat-Meal Diet After 40 Kg Weight Loss In 5 Months

Weight loss advice is everywhere on the internet. From strict diets to complicated workout routines, people often feel they need to follow extreme plans to see results. But many experts say the opposite is true. Sustainable weight loss usually comes from simple habits – meals that are easy to prepare, food that keeps you full, and routines that can be followed every day without feeling exhausted or deprived.

One of the biggest challenges people face while trying to lose weight is consistency. Fancy recipes and complicated diet charts may work for a few days. But they become hard to maintain in the long run. That is why many fitness creators now focus on realistic meal ideas that are simple, repeatable, and high in nutrition.

On Thursday, content creator Sharon Rodrigues shared the meals she relied on while losing 40 kg in just five months. In a post on Instagram, she broke down the foods she ate regularly and explained why simple meals helped her stay on track.

The content creator began her post with a clear message: “Meals that are easy to make, easy to track, and easy to repeat.”

According to Sharon, fat loss does not require starving yourself. Instead, it is about building meals around protein and foods that keep you full for longer.

Breakfast: Protein-packed oats

The creator's go-to breakfast was overnight protein oats, usually eaten by noon. The meal included:

40g oats

150g high-protein yoghurt

80g blueberries

Water or almond milk to soak

Honey

Chia seeds, flax meal and seed mix

This bowl contained roughly 350 calories and 30–35g of protein.

Dinner: High-protein chicken salad

For dinner, usually eaten by 6 pm, Sharon kept things simple with a high-protein chicken salad.

The bowl included:

200–220g grilled chicken breast

Mixed salad greens

Cucumber and tomatoes

Half an avocado

Sometimes a small Babybel cheese

A little mayonnaise for flavour

This meal provided around 550–600 calories and 65–70g of protein.

Dessert was allowed

The content creator said losing weight does not mean giving up desserts completely. She simply chose high-protein options.

Some of her regular choices included:

Grenade protein bar (around 20g protein, less than 2g sugar)

Homemade protein brownies (about 20g protein per bowl)

Each dessert option stayed around 180–220 calories.

Supplements and daily drinks

Along with meals, Sharon Rodrigues followed a small supplement routine:

Pre-workout drink in the morning

Lean protein shake after workouts

Two cups of sugar-free coffee daily

Morning tea with honey, lemon, ginger and cinnamon

The protein shake alone added around 24–25g of protein with just 120 calories.

Her five simple fat-loss tips

The content creator also shared a few habits that helped her stay consistent:

Keep meals simple and tasty. If food feels like a chore, you will not stick to it. Make protein the priority in every meal. Keep healthy food around to avoid impulsive eating. Eat when you are hungry. Ignoring hunger can lead to overeating later. Meal prep in advance so you do not waste time deciding what to eat.

Sharon Rodrigues also shared alternatives for people with different diets, including vegetarian, egg-based, vegan and non-vegetarian options. Meals ranged from paneer salad bowls and tofu quinoa salads to grilled salmon and turkey salad bowls, all designed to keep protein intake high.

The content creator's approach shows that weight loss does not always require extreme diets. Sometimes, simple meals repeated consistently can make the biggest difference.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



