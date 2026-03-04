Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Gold Jewellery At Their Hyderabad Reception Is A Tribute To Their Roots

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a reception at the Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad, on March 4, 2026. The couple arrived hand-in-hand for the snaps and humbly greeted the photographers and their fans.

The newlyweds dressed in Indian traditional wear - Rashmika in a red Mysore silk saree and Vijay in an ivory veshti-shirt set. However, their gold jewellery by SHREE Jewellers stole the spotlight.

Rashmika Mandanna's Gold Jewellery At Her Hyderabad Reception

Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors, SHREE Jewellers, shared, "For the reception, Rashmika embodied a gilded narrative. Her look unfolded as an opulent, high-ornament tableau where sculpture, symbolism, and couture converged."

The actor sported a monumental statement necklace, a commanding odiyanam (a waistband), dramatic earrings, lotus-lined bangles, and a coordinating hathphool, each piece conceived not as an accessory, but as architecture in motion.

"Rooted in the iconography of the peacock and the legendary Gandaberunda, the two-headed mythological bird and royal insignia of the Wadiyars of Mysore, the design stood as a deliberate tribute to her cultural lineage," the managing directors further added.

"The Gandaberunda motif, drawn from the visual memory of her homeland, was not confined to the jewellery alone. It echoed seamlessly within the textile narrative of her outfit, where its symmetrical wings and regal stance were mirrored in woven and embroidered accents," they told NDTV.

The Peacock Fountain Necklace flaunted Nakshi artistry, where sculpted peacocks arched protectively around a cascading fountain form, symbolising abundance and sovereignty.

"Cascading tiers of gold droplets created a kinetic, water-like illusion, allowing the piece to shimmer with every movement. Emeralds and customised Burma rubies, sourced from her native region and set in luminous Kundan, were embedded like royal flora, intensifying the depth and chromatic richness of the composition," shared the managing directors, diving deep into the design of the captivating jewels.

The odiyanam extended the sculptural grandeur along the waistline, and it was inspired by the commanding wingspan of the Gandaberunda.

"The earrings carried ornate finials that mirrored the avian insignia, while the bangles rendered in Kundan with lotus motifs and ruby accents introduced cadence and glow at the wrists. The hathphool concluded the narrative at the hands, ensuring that every gesture echoed the same vocabulary of heritage and majesty," Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar shared with NDTV.

Vijay Deverakonda's Gold Jewellery At Her Hyderabad Reception

Speaking further about the details worn by Vijay Deverakonda at his reception, the managing directors shared that his jewellery was intentionally refined yet powerful to complement his all-Telugu look.

"He wore two heavy, solid white gold chains, substantial, all-gold layers that spoke of quiet confidence. Clean, minimal, and contemporary, the weight of the chains gave presence without ornamentation," they further added.

The restraint created a balance against Rashmika's gold jewellery.

"The reception set stands apart not because of carat counts, but because of craftsmanship at scale. Dimensional repousse work, hand-set Kundan, layered gold droplets, and architectural detailing required extraordinary artisanal precision," Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar concluded.

Also Read | Here's How Much Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Matching Tiffany Engagement Rings Cost

