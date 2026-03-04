Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Dazzle In Ivory And Silver Outfits At Mehendi And Sangeet Ceremony

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar is all set to marry Saaniya Chandhok in an intimate ceremony on March 5, 2026. On March 3, the couple enjoyed their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies while serving couple goals in coordinated outfits.

For the special pre-wedding events, the couple opted for the classic ivory-and-silver pairing, creating a balanced blend of maximalism and minimalism. Families of the bride and groom not only greeted the guests, but they also posed happily for the shutterbugs.

Arjun-Saaniya Dazzle In Ivory And Silver Outfits At Mehendi And Sangeet

Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman and the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, opted for a silver outfit for the pre-wedding ceremonies. She wanted to stand out while staying comfortable in her fit. After all, the sangeet ceremony calls for a night full of dance and fun.

The bride-to-be wore a silver lehenga, paired with a studded tiered necklace, statement earrings, a maang tikka, and stacked bangles. She wore her engagement ring and flaunted her brown bridal henna design.

Saaniya Chandhok opted for a blow-dried look and left her locks open. For makeup, she went with a soft glam look and a matte finish. The lipstick and eyeshadow were in brown tones, complementing her stunning outfit.

On the other hand, Arjun Tendulkar kept it simple with an ivory bandhgala paired with gold-toned straight pants.

Tendulkars And Chaandhoks At Arjun-Saaniya's Mehendi And Sangeet

The Tendulkars and Chandhoks greeted the guests at Arjun and Saaniya's pre-wedding events. Sachin Tendulkar opted for a green pyjama-kurta set and accentuated his look with a printed vest.

Anjali Tendulkar kept her glam avatar hassle-free in a sharara set with a short kurta. Sara Tendulkar stole the limelight in the family photo in a multi-hued lehenga with red as the base colour. She completed the look with a two-tiered necklace and matching earrings, and a maang tikka.

Sunny Chandhok and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok, Saaniya's parents, made a statement in Indian traditional outfits.

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan were among the guests spotted at the venue. Photo: Varinder Chawla

The pre-wedding festivities were hosted by Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar. Yuvraj Sing, Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge were among the guests who were spotted at the venue.

