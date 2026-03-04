Here's How Much Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Matching Tiffany Engagement Rings Cost

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026, and we haven't stopped swooning over their traditional outfits, maximalist jewellery picks, and dreamy pictures. Even the snaps from their sangeet ceremony look straight out of a fairy tale.

But what has grabbed everyone's attention are the matching rings that both the actors have been spotted wearing on their ring fingers. Priyanshu Goel, a celebrity jewellery expert, mentioned in one of his latest videos that both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have identical engagement rings.

Here's How Much Rashmika And Vijay's Matching Tiffany Engagement Rings Cost

The question that everyone is interested in is the price of the rings. According to a Google Lens search, the rings spotted on Rashmika and Vijay's fingers are from the Sixteen Stone collection by Tiffany.

They both are wearing yellow gold and platinum bands with diamonds. However, on the official Tiffany website, they currently have options in rose gold-platinum and platinum-yellow gold. The rose gold one is priced at $16,000 (Rs 14.7 lakh), and the platinum with yellow gold is priced at Rs $17,000 (Rs 15.6 lakh). A narrow ring in platinum and yellow gold with diamonds has a price tag of $11,500 (Rs 10.6 lakh).

Their yellow‑gold and diamond rings are estimated to be worth around Rs 30 lakh.

Rashmika And Vijay's Matching Tiffany Engagement Rings

The Sixteen Stone by Tiffany is an "expression of love's nurturing forces". According to the official website, the design was conceived by legendary designer Jean Schlumberger in 1959. "The collection's cross-stitch motif was inspired by his family's roots in textiles," reads an excerpt. Round brilliant diamonds alternate with gold Xs to create the unique design.

Admiring the engagement rings of the couple, Priyanshu Goel wrote, "Instead of choosing typical couple rings, they went for matching ones. And honestly, that feels more meaningful."

"It is not just a ring. It is the intention. For years, most Indian grooms preferred plain gold bands. Simple. Traditional. Safe. But here, both choosing diamonds together feels modern yet committed," he added.



Rashmika and Vijay indeed set new goals for wedding jewellery. Their temple jewellery by SHREE Jewellers took 10 months to conceptualise and design. For the wedding, it was not just the bride who adorned gold, but the groom also left no stone unturned to stay true to his roots and align with the theme of the big day - 'The Periodic Era'.

