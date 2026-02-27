10 Months And Kilos Of Gold: How Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding Jewellery Was Made

Among grooms making faces while applying henna on their hands or brides going minimal for their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna served high-fashion goals at their wedding on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.

What stole everyone's attention was their gold jewellery. From maang tikka and arm cuffs to anklets, Rashmika and Vijay wore kilograms of temple jewellery for their big day.

Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors, SHREE Jewellers, told NDTV, "We have always admired Rashmika and Vijay for their craft, but to know them personally and be a part of their magical day was truly special. They are wonderful human beings, and being entrusted with such an intimate celebration is something we will always cherish. Like the rest of the country, we are still taking it all in."

Breakdown Of Vijay Deverakonda Jewellery

Vijay Deverakonda wrote that he married his "best friend" Rashmika Mandanna, but what caught our eyes was his maximalist gold jewellery, a rare sight in the era of minimalism. He just made maximalism a trend, and it seems to be here to stay.

SHREE Jewellers shared, "Vijay Deverakonda's jewellery introduced a strong narrative around ornate groom styling, a space still relatively understated in Indian weddings."

"Channelling the authority of a mythic king, his ceremonial pieces incorporated elephant motifs symbolising wisdom and tiger elements representing agility, balanced with refined floral patterns inspired by traditional inlay work. Deep Nakshi engraving created dimensionality, while braided textures and Rava detailing added sculptural weight," the statement read.

Vijay sported ear studs, not the small ones, but big ones - the size of a coin. His wrist cuff was straight out of a period Indian film. He opted for two necklaces - a long one and a short one. The design on the temple necklace was elaborate and added a regal touch to his regal persona.

The groom was spotted wearing an arm cuff, and the ring on his little finger complemented its design. He wore ankle kadas, which is a rare sight at most traditional weddings.

"In an evolving wedding landscape where men's jewellery is gaining momentum, this look marked a confident departure from minimal groom styling and welcomed ornamentation as strength," said SHREE Jewellers

Breakdown Of Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Jewellery

SHREE Jewellers told NDTV that Rashmika Mandanna's wedding jewellery honoured her roots while shaping her identity as a "contemporary" Indian star. Her jewels were inspired by the sculptural language of South Indian architecture.

"The collection featured high-relief Nakshi work and intricate Rava granulation, each detail hand-fused by master artisans," shared the Hyderabad-based jewellery brand. The bride wore 11 pieces - a choker layered with traditional harams, statement jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt and anklets.

"Finished in an antique matte polish, the creations carried a rich, heritage-inspired glow, crafted to move seamlessly with her silhouette. The intention was not just adornment, but permanence - jewellery conceived as legacy pieces meant to transcend generations," shared SHREE Jewellers.

How Much Time Did It Take To Design Rashmika-Vijay's Jewellery

"We drew deep inspiration from the grandeur of South Indian architecture that so beautifully defines the culture. Rashmika's bridal look was envisioned around the aura of a living Goddess, while Vijay's ensemble embodied the presence of a sovereign King," the jewellery brand said, sharing how they crafted the viral jewellery for both bride and groom.

Deep Nakshi and Rava detailing were incorporated in the jewellery of both actors, reflecting the richness of craftsmanship.

"The entire journey spanned 10 months - from conceptualising the design and engaging in multiple discussions, to bespoke customisation, production, trials, and finally bringing the complete look to life," the jewellery brand noted.

When jewellery was designed with such perfection, it was bound to break the internet and set new trends.

Also Read | What Rashmika Mandanna Got Embroidered On Her Veil For Her Udaipur Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

