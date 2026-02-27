Why Rashmika Mandanna Walked Down The Aisle With A Coconut At Her Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married each other in a temple-style wedding in Udaipur's ITC Mementos, Udaipur. The pictures are a dream, but the rituals were traditional, so were the looks of the bride and groom, who have taken the internet by storm as soon as they shared the pictures on their official social media handles.

One of the things that stood out was Rashmika Mandanna's bridal entry. The actor looked nothing short of spectacular while walking down the aisle as the love of her life, Vijay Deverakonda, patiently waited for her. While their looks, rituals, and decor reflected deep-rooted cultural traditions, one particular moment stood out - Rashmika's bridal entry with a coconut in hand.

But what is the significance behind this ritual?

Significance Of Coconut In A Telugu Wedding

Kobbari bondam is a tender coconut that brides carry with them on their wedding. It is usually decorated, but Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with a simple green coconut. It symbolised divine blessings and the presence of gods.

It is also a symbol of fertility and purity. It is believed that when the bride carries a coconut or kobbbbari bondam, she is blessed with a happy married life. However, Hindus use coconuts during auspicious celebrations as an offering to deities. It stands as a symbol of devotion and is later offered to the veneration fire.

At Telugu weddings, when a bride carries a coconut, she is seen as honouring ancestral traditions and preserving cultural heritage.

What Rashmika Mandanna Wore While Walking Down The Aisle On Her Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna was a traditional Telugu bride, wearing Anamika Khanna's rust saree with a red border. It featured temple-house motifs embroidered across the drape and echoing "spiritual geometry of Hyderabad's heritage".

Her veil was another piece of craftsmanship. It has temple-inspired embroideries and motifs. Near the hem, "in every lifetime" was embroidered in gold zari work.

Rashmika Mandanna's viral temple jewellery was conceptualised and designed by SHREE Jewellers in 10 months. She wore 11 pieces, including bangles, nose pin, a choker, anklets, arm cuff, hathphool, jhumkas, a waist band, mathapatti, champasaralu, and jada billa.

