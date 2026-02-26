Police, Students Injured In Clash During JNU Protest March, Several Detained

Police and JNU students were injured after they clashed during a march by the students' union here on Thursday, with police claiming that they were assaulted by the protestors. The students, many of who have been detained, alleged that the cops used excessive force against them.

Police said protesters pelted sticks and shoes and resorted to physical assault, injuring several cops, some of whom were even "bitten" during the altercation.

The students clashed with the police at the college gate when they tried to take the rally out of the campus. JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, former president Nitish Kumar and several others were detained, they said.

The students had given a call for a "Long March" from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus to the Ministry of Education office, police said in a statement.

The march was part of the ongoing protests over JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's recent remarks on a podcast over the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, rustication of JNUSU office bearers, and the proposed Rohith Act.

The protesters also alleged that excessive force was used against them due to which many students were injured. Some of the protesters were taken to "unconfirmed locations" by the police, claimed the university's teachers' body.

The JNUSU also alleged that a portrait of B R Ambedkar was damaged during the police action.

Purported videos of the clash surfaced online, including one showing an Ambedkar photo snatched from the protesters. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

According to police, the JNU administration had informed the protesting students that no permission had been granted for any protest outside the campus and advised them to restrict their demonstration within university premises, police said.

Despite this, around 400-500 students gathered on campus and began a protest march, they said. Around 3.20 pm, the protesters moved out through the main gate and attempted to proceed towards the ministry.

"Barricades placed outside the campus were damaged as the situation escalated. The protesters pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes and resorted to physical assault. Some police personnel were bitten during the scuffle, resulting in injuries to several officers deployed at the spot," a senior police officer said.

Police personnel stopped the protesters at the North Gate of the JNU campus and gradually pushed them back inside the university premises.

"We have detained some of the protestors. Some protestors are levelling allegations that police manhandled them which are completely baseless. Every single officer deputed there were maintaining law and order," the officer told PTI.

In a statement issued, the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) condemned what it said was "brutal use of force" by police. It alleged that several students, including women, were injured and expressed concern over the well-being of those detained, claiming some were taken to "unconfirmed locations".

JNUTA also alleged that the police action was aimed at preventing students from exercising their democratic right to march and demanded the immediate release of all detained students.

The JNUSU issued an urgent appeal asking supporters to gather at the JNU main gate in the evening as many students had been detained by the police.

The university in an official statement said, "JNUSU protestors are demanding UGC regulations to be implemented. This is in violation of the Honorable Supreme Court which issued a stay on the regulations. JNU Vice Chancellor or Registrar have no powers over the regulations." It added that as per the university administration, JNUSU has "refused to address the core issue of students who were rusticated for "vandalism and violence" unleashed inside the campus.

"The students involved were held responsible and rusticated, following a proctorial inquiry," read the statement.

"JNU is a public university hence accountable to the government, the Parliament and the Indian taxpayers. It is deplorable that a woman OBC Vice Chancellor is instead attacked on false allegations, only to divert from the issue of violence and vandalism of public property," the university said in its statement.

