NCERT To Rewrite Class 8 Chapter On Judiciary After Calling It 'Error Of Judgement'

Days after the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released a new Class 8 Social Science textbook featuring a chapter, The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society, highlighting pending cases in courts due to a shortage of judges and inadequate infrastructure, the council called it an error and decided to rewrite the chapter of the book in consultation with the appropriate authority.

Late mid night, NCERT said in a statement on X, "It has been observed that certain inappropriate textual material and error of judgement have inadvertently crept into Chapter No. 4, entitled 'The Role of Judiciary in Our Society' (pp. 125-142)."

February 25, 2026

According to NCERT, the Department of School Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) also made a similar observation and directed that the distribution of this book be kept on strict hold until further orders.

NCERT emphasised that it "holds the judiciary in highest esteem and considers it to be the upholder of the Indian Constitution and protector of Fundamental Rights." The council clarified that the error was "purely unintentional" and assured that corrective measures are being taken.

"NCERT reiterates that the objective of the new textbooks is to strengthen constitutional literacy, institutional respect, and informed understanding of democratic participation amongst students. There is no intent to question or diminish the authority of any constitutional body," the statement said.

The council further noted that, as part of its continuous review mechanism, it remains open to constructive feedback from stakeholders. "As part of its continuous review process, NCERT remains open to constructive feedback. Hence, the same shall be re-written, with consultation of the appropriate authority, as necessary," it added.

According to the statement, the revised content will be made available to Class 8 students at the commencement of the academic session 2026-27.

"NCERT, once again, regrets this error of judgement and apologises while reiterating our resolve to continuously work for institutional sanctity and respect," the statement concluded.