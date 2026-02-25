Boss Cancels Leave At Last Moment, Gen Z Worker's "I Don't Care" Reply Goes Viral

A viral video posted by a Gen Z employee has sparked a fresh debate about work life balance after she accused her manager of cancelling her leave on the day of her trip. In the clip, Simran said she had informed her manager about her travel plans weeks in advance. According to her, there was no objection raised at the time. However, while she was already at the airport preparing to board her flight, she was told that her leave had been revoked due to an urgent deployment requirement.

The incident left her frustrated. She described the situation as a failure of communication and said it showed a lack of respect for employees' personal time.

Simran added that while emergencies can happen at work, they should not repeatedly override personal commitments. She stressed that she works to enjoy her life and travel, and does not believe employees should always remain available for last minute demands.

The video quickly gained attention online and drew mixed reactions. Many users supported her stance, saying employees have the right to set boundaries and prioritise their personal lives.

Others, however, questioned whether the leave had been formally approved. Some argued that employees must ensure their leave is officially sanctioned before travelling. One user said that if leave is not approved, responsibility lies with the employee to confirm it.

In response, others claimed that if a leave request was submitted through the official system and not rejected in time, the manager should have arranged proper backup and communicated clearly.

The debate continues to highlight growing concerns around workplace boundaries and professional accountability.