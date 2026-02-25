US President Donald Trump's State Of Union Address Live Updates: President Donald Trump's State of the Union address is expected to focus on domestic issues, his intensifying threats about launching military strikes on Iran over its nuclear program cast a shadow over the address.
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will give the Democratic Party response following Trump's speech. California Senator Alex Padilla, who made national headlines last year after being forced to the ground and handcuffed by federal agents, will deliver the party's response in Spanish.
Here are the Live Updates from Donald Trump's State Of Union Address:
Mortgage rates are the lowest in 4 years, and falling fast—and the annual cost of the typical new mortgage is down almost $5,000 dollars just since I took office," said Trump.
"US oil production is up by 60,000 barrels a day," said Trump repeating his promise of "drill baby drill."
Biden Administration And Its Allies Gave Us The Worst Inflation: Trump
"The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country. But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than 5 years—and in the last 3 months of 2025, it was down to 1.7%," said US President Donald Trump.
A short time ago we were a dead country. Now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world: Trump
Trump LIVE: Trump On How Economy Has Recovered
"Gas prices have reduced considerably," said President Donald Trump reiterating that the US economy has recovered in three months.
Flow of deadly fentanyl down by 56%: Trump
Trump LIVE: "Zero Illegal Aliens Have Entered The US In The Last 9 Months"
"We are respected like never before," said Trump in his 2026 State of the Union address.
Trump recalls inheriting a nation in "crisis." US inflation was at record levels. There were wars and chaos around the world, he added.
"We have achieved a transformation live no one has ever seen before and a turnaround for ages."
In five months we will celebrate epic milestone, said Trump, adding "We will celebrate 250th US independence. This is golden age of America."
Our nation is bigger, stronger than before: Trump
Trump LIVE: Trump Begin State Of The Union Address
Trump LIVE: US President Donald Trump’s 2026 State Of The Union Address
First Lady Melania Trump Welcomes State Of The Union Guests To The White House
Trump State Of The Union LIVE Updates: Trump Arrives At Capitol For 2026 State Of The Union Address
Trump State of the Union LIVE Updates: Trump To Say Will 'Confront Threats To America', As Iran Tensions Rise
President Donald Trump will tell Congress Tuesday he will "confront threats" to the nation, according to excerpts from his State of the Union speech, as the United States expands its military presence near Iran.
"As president, I will make peace wherever I can -- but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must," Trump will say in his first State of the Union address since he began his second presidential term 13 months ago.
Epstein Victims To Attend Trump speech, Demand Accountability
Victims of Jeffrey Epstein will attend US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday and are seeking accountability for the crimes of the convicted sex offender, lawmakers said.
"Today the world will see Donald Trump have to face these survivors right there in the House gallery," Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state, said at a press conference.
"Ambassadors and princes have been arrested in other countries," Jayapal said. "But here in America, not a single investigation has been announced into the pedophiles and predators of Epstein's horrific sex trafficking ring."
"We demand investigations right here at home," Jayapal said at the press conference attended by several victims of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.