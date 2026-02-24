"Papa, I Was...": Rented Thar Rams i20, Kills Bhopal Tourist In Goa

A 65-year-old tourist from Bhopal died after a rented Mahindra Thar SUV collided with the rear of the family's hatchback at the Happy Bar junction in North Goa's Assagao. The incident occurred on Monday, police said.

Bhagatram Sharma, who was travelling in a Hyundai i20 with family members, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Two other occupants of the hatchback were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and are reported to be in a stable condition.

A five-month-old infant who was also in the vehicle escaped unharmed. Police said the Mahindra Thar was a rented vehicle.

Eyewitnesses alleged that occupants of the Thar attempted to switch seats immediately after the collision.

Videos circulating online show one male occupant of the Thar speaking on the phone, with the words "Papa, I was at the intersection..." audible before his voice fades, while three women are visible in the rear seats of the damaged SUV. The situation at the scene reportedly became tense as locals accused the Thar's occupants of trying to shield the driver -- allegedly a woman -- from responsibility.

The footage also shows one side of the hatchback completely crushed.

Police have seized the rented vehicle and registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death. Officers are investigating the allegations of a 'driver switch'.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the junction to determine who was driving the Thar at the time of the impact. The vehicle remains in police custody.

The two injured family members are receiving treatment, while the infant is under medical observation as a precautionary measure.

Police have said the investigation will consider forensic evidence, eyewitness statements and video footage to establish the full circumstances of the collision.