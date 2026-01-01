Lucknow Man Kills Father Over Career Stress, Chops Body In Front Of Sister

A 21-year-old has been arrested in Lucknow for the gruesome murder of his father, the police have said. The man was shot dead, dismembered and parts of his body disposed of after a dispute with his son over his prospective career.

Manvendra Singh, 49, who had a business in pharmaceutical and a liquor trade as well, was reported missing since Friday. The police said they found out the real story once they visited his home, found parts of his body in a barrel and started questioning his son, Akshat Pratap Singh.

The police said Akshat confessed to the murder and his action to dispose of the body after intense questioning.

Manvendra Singh, the police said, wanted his son to sit for competitive exams and pursue a medical career. But the son was against it. The two had frequent disputes over it and the young man had even run away from home once over it.

This time, after yet another round of dispute around 4.30 pm on Friday, Akshat shot his father with a rifle. He then carried the body from the third floor to the ground floor, and in an empty room, started dismembering it.

When his sister saw him, he frightened her into silence. He then continued dismembering the body in front of her and packed parts of the body in plastic, the police said. Later he disposed of them near Sadaruna. Some parts, including the torso, he put in the blue drum, which was kept inside the house.

After his confession, the forensic team has been called in and they are currently taking samples from the house. Efforts are also on to locate the body parts. Akshat has been kept in police custody.

Based on the evidence obtained, a case will be registered under relevant sections and further legal proceedings will be ensured, said Vikrant Veer, a senior officer of Lucknow's Ashiana area.