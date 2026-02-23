Bangladesh Army Reshuffled, India Adviser Returns After Tarique Rahman Oath

Just days after Tarique Rahman took over as Bangladesh's new prime minister, the South Asian nation's military witnessed a major reshuffle at the top level, including the appointment of a new chief of general staff (CGS). The changes affect several key strategic commands as well as Bangladesh's premier military intelligence agency, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune.

BNP bagged a two-thirds majority in the crucial February 12 elections. Rahman, 60, took oath on February 17, ending Muhummad Yunus' 18-month rule. The changes, issued by Army Headquarters, came days after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's new government assumed power on February 17.

Who Gets What



Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman, who was previously serving as the chief of General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), has been appointed as the CGS. He succeeds Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, who recently took retirement leave.

Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury, serving as a brigadier general at Army Headquarters, has been appointed director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI). He will assume the post upon his promotion to major general. He replaced Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam, who has been deputed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an ambassador.

The principal staff officer (PSO), Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, was replaced by just-promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman. Hasan has been attached to the foreign ministry to be appointed as an ambassador abroad.

The Tarique Rehman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government also recalled Brigadier General Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, who was serving as the defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India. He has been promoted to the rank of major general and appointed as the GOC of the 55th Infantry Division.

Major General JM Imdadul Islam, who was heading the 55th Infantry Division, has now been appointed Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre (EBRC).