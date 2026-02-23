Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel LIVE News: The Mexican military killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco. Wounded during the raid, he died while being transported to Mexico City.

El Mencho's death marked the government's most significant victory in its anti-cartel campaign and a major development to present to the Trump administration.

The operation triggered violent retaliation across multiple Mexican states. Cartel members set vehicles on fire, blocked highways, and caused widespread panic. Cities like Guadalajara emptied out as residents sheltered indoors, and schools in several states cancelled classes.

Authorities reported multiple casualties: cartel gunmen killed security personnel in Tapalpa, Zapopan, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara. A number of troops were injured, and several suspects were arrested. The military seized heavy weaponry, including armored vehicles and rocket launchers, amid the chaos and unrest that followed.

Here Are The Mexico Drug Lord Killed Live Updates: