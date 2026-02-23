Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel LIVE News: The Mexican military killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco. Wounded during the raid, he died while being transported to Mexico City.
El Mencho's death marked the government's most significant victory in its anti-cartel campaign and a major development to present to the Trump administration.
The operation triggered violent retaliation across multiple Mexican states. Cartel members set vehicles on fire, blocked highways, and caused widespread panic. Cities like Guadalajara emptied out as residents sheltered indoors, and schools in several states cancelled classes.
Authorities reported multiple casualties: cartel gunmen killed security personnel in Tapalpa, Zapopan, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara. A number of troops were injured, and several suspects were arrested. The military seized heavy weaponry, including armored vehicles and rocket launchers, amid the chaos and unrest that followed.
Here Are The Mexico Drug Lord Killed Live Updates:
Mexico Cartel Leader Killed: New US Military-Led Group Aided Mexico's Hunt For 'El Mencho' Cartel Boss
A new US-military-led task force specialising in intelligence collection on drug cartels played a role in the Mexican military raid on Sunday that killed the Mexican drug lord known as 'El Mencho,' a US defense official told Reuters.
Mexico Cartel Leader Killed: Flights Cancelled Amid Violence After El Mencho's Killing
US and Canadian airlines canceled dozens of flights to parts of Mexico on Sunday as violence broke out following the killing of a major drug kingpin.
US carriers Alaska, United and Southwest, along with Canada's WestJet and Air Canada, all announced the suspension of flights to locations including Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo.
Mexico Cartel Leader Killed: Mexico Football Games Cancelled Over Unrest
Multiple Mexican football games were suspended Sunday due to an outbreak of violence in the aftermath of the army killing a top cartel leader.
The cancelled games included the seventh round of the Clausura tournament of Mexico's Liga MX professional football league, multiple women's league matches and an international friendly match between Mexico and Iceland.
The matches were postponed in the aftermath of Mexican officials confirming the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which saw retaliatory violence break out in several areas.
Mexico Cartel Leader Killed: US, Canada Issue Travel Warnings For Mexico
The US State Department on Sunday urged American citizens in Mexico to shelter in place amid violence, road blocks and flight cancellations after Mexican soldiers killed a top cartel boss.
"Due to ongoing, widespread security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity in many areas of Mexico, US citizens should shelter in place until further notice," said a statement from the department's Consular Affairs section on social media platform X.
"Roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic and international flights canceled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta," it said.