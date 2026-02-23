On Valentine's Day, Teen Drugged And Sexually Assaulted In Bengaluru Villa

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by two men at a private villa in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Valentine's Day at a party the woman was invited to. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The teenager, a first-year student of psychology and journalism at a private college in Bengaluru, is a native of Tamil Nadu. She has been living in a PG accommodation.

She reportedly got in touch with one of the accused through social media about a month before the incident. The two remained in regular contact through chats and phone calls.

According to the complaint, the woman was invited to a party at the villa after dinner with a friend on the night of February 14. There she was introduced to another man present at the gathering.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the two men forced her to consume a pink-coloured intoxicating tablet, after which she experienced dizziness, body heat, and partial loss of consciousness.

The woman stated that she was taken to a room, where the two men allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly while she was in a semi-conscious condition.

The woman further alleged that the accused touched her private parts and continued the assault despite her resistance.

She was allegedly confined inside the room and given death threats if she told anyone about the abuse or approached the police.

Due to fear and trauma, the woman refrained from registering a complaint. A few days later, after seeking medical treatment and informing her elder brother about the incident, she approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

Based on her statement, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered with regard to sexual assault, repeated sexual violence, and criminal intimidation.

Police officials said further investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will follow based on the findings.