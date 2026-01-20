Bengaluru-Based Influencer Alleges Harassment, Stalking By Haryana Man

A 34-year-old Bengaluru-based fitness influencer has filed a complaint against a man from Haryana, alleging stalking and sexual harassment. The woman, who is also a native of Haryana and has been living in Bengaluru for the past 15 years, alleged that the accused has been following and harassing her for almost a year now.

As per the complaint, the accused, identified as Sudhir Kumar, has been harassing the fitness influencer and nutritionist since March 2025. It escalated on May 10, when Sudhir allegedly visited the woman's family home in Haryana's Rewari and engaged in unruly behaviour.

Despite being warned against maintaining any contact, Sudhir allegedly sent several abusive and threatening messages to the woman on WhatsApp. In one of the texts, the man threatened to travel to Bengaluru and sexually assault her. In another sexually explicit message, the man described how he intended to abuse her. The messages were sent without consent and insulted the woman's modesty.

Between October 24 and December 20, 2025, the man sent several sexually explicit and provocative messages on Instagram. Even after being blocked, the accused allegedly continued to contact the woman through different social media accounts, sending lewd messages and making sexually harassing remarks.

According to a First Information Report (FIR), the accused reportedly visited the woman's gym on January 12 and enquired about her.

The Bengaluru Police have registered a case of sexual harassment, stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman against Sudhir Kumar. The police have arrested the accused, and further investigation is underway.