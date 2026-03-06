Nepal Election 2026 Results Live Updates: Nepal Counts Votes For First Polls Held After Gen Z Protests

Nepal General Election 2026 Results Live: Nepal is counting votes for the country's first general elections since violent Gen Z protests toppled the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.
About 60 per cent turnout was registered during the voting on Thursday.
Among the frontrunners are KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN (Maoist Centre).
The newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, is also posing a tough challenge to the seasoned political parties.
Here Are Live Updates On Nepal General Election 2026 Results:
Nepal Election Results Live: "Elect Those Who Are On Side Of Peace": Ex-PM KP Oli
Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stressed that the election must help restore stability and democratic order in Nepal, while expressing confidence that his party would secure a strong mandate in the General Elections 2026.
Oli, who is the Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), said the election carries the responsibility of reinforcing peace and ensuring citizens can continue their daily activities without fear.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Oli said, "This election has to maintain peace and order and ensure the public that normalcy is back in the nation so that people can continue their business and activities without fear or restraints."
He added that the polls should help reinstate democracy and bring the country back onto a stable democratic path.
"This election should reinstate the Loktantra, and anarchic as well as violent activities should be put to an end. It should again bring the country back to the democratic track and lead the nation and the public to the path of stability," he added.
(ANI)
Nepal Election Results Live: Rastriya Swatantra Party Takes Lead In 34 Constituencies
Early vote counting has placed the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) firmly in the lead across 34 constituencies, far outpacing all other political parties. The CPN-UML follows with early leads in five constituencies, while the Nepali Congress holds leads in two, and the Nepali Communist Party in one, The Kathmandu Post reported
Nepal Election Results Live: Balendra Shah Among Frontrunners
Among the frontrunners are KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN (Maoist Centre).
The newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, is also posing a tough challenge to the seasoned political parties.
General Elections In Nepal Live: 60% Voter Turnout Was Recorded In Polls
About 60 per cent turnout was registered during the voting on Thursday.
Nepal Election 2026 Results Live Updates: Nepal Counts Votes For First Polls Held After Gen Z Protests
Nepal will shortly count votes for the country's first general elections since violent Gen Z protests toppled the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.