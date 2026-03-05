From Monarchy To Republic, How The April 2006 Movement Still Inspires Nepalis

Nepal is gearing up for early elections on March 5 after Gen Z protesters took to the streets of Kathmandu last September, leading massive protests and eventually ousting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Many described this moment as a generational turning point.

This, however, was not the first time street power reshaped the Himalayan nation's political landscape. Long before TikTok and viral street protests, it was the April 2006 People's Movement, known as Jana Andolan II, that led to the end of 240 years of monarchy.

Two decades ago, there were massive rallies and nationwide strikes in Nepal after King Gyanendra took direct control of the country in February 2005, dismissing the government and suspending civil liberties. He imposed a state of emergency.

He said it was necessary to defeat the Maoist insurgency, a 10-year movement that had already killed over 13,000 people. But the move had the opposite effect. As political leaders were put under house arrest and media freedoms were restricted, many felt they were being robbed of their democratic rights.

By 2006, seven major political parties joined hands with the Maoist rebels. In April, thousands of people took to the streets despite strict curfews and mass arrests with a demand to end the king's rule and restore democracy.

The protests continued for 19 days. At least 19 people were killed, and thousands were arrested, but the demonstrations did not stop. Facing intense public pressure, King Gyanendra finally gave in. On April 24, he announced that Parliament would be restored.

Soon after, veteran leader Girija Prasad Koirala was sworn in as Prime Minister.

In April 2008, Nepal held elections for a Constituent Assembly. Soon after the Assembly convened, the country was officially declared a federal democratic republic.

On May 28, 2008, the 240-year-old monarchy, established by King Prithvi Narayan Shah in 1768, was formally abolished. King Gyanendra was asked to vacate the Narayanhiti Palace and live as a common citizen in Kathmandu.