Nepal Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Nepal is voting today in a general election, the first after Gen Z protests last year against corruption led to the deaths of 77 people and forced the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government to resign.

Nearly 19 million of Nepal's 30 million people are eligible to vote to pick a 275-member legislature, of which 165 candidates are directly elected and 110 selected via proportional representation. About one million of these voters - most of them youth - were added after last September's protests.

In the race are the old guards like KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML), Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN (Maoist Centre), who have been at the helm of power for about the last decade.

But most analysts say the 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is at the forefront.

Here Are Live Updates On Nepal Elections 2026 Voting: