Nepal Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Nepal is voting today in a general election, the first after Gen Z protests last year against corruption led to the deaths of 77 people and forced the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government to resign.
Nearly 19 million of Nepal's 30 million people are eligible to vote to pick a 275-member legislature, of which 165 candidates are directly elected and 110 selected via proportional representation. About one million of these voters - most of them youth - were added after last September's protests.
In the race are the old guards like KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML), Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN (Maoist Centre), who have been at the helm of power for about the last decade.
But most analysts say the 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is at the forefront.
Here Are Live Updates On Nepal Elections 2026 Voting:
Nepal Elections 2026: How Country Votes And How Ballots Are Counted
Nepal uses a mixed electoral system, which means voters cast two separate ballots on election day.
2026 Nepal Elections: KP Sharma Oli vs Balendra Shah In Jhapa
KP Sharma Oli, the 74-year-old Marxist leader, is being challenged in his home constituency by Balendra Shah, the 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician who is a former Kathmandu mayor.
The Jhapa-5 constituency has around 1,63,000 voters will determine whether Oli secures his seat or whether Shah enters parliament.
Shah has cast himself as a symbol of youth-driven political change, encouraging voters to "ring the bell" of change, in reference to the party symbol.
Elections In Nepal Will Replace Sushila Karki's Interim Government
The election will replace the interim government of Sushila Karki that has been leading the Himalayan country.
"Voting is not just about sending someone to victory. It's a decision you make about your future and that of your children," Karki, who took over after Oli, said in a public broadcast this week.
Nepal Elections 2026 Live Updates: Voting Begins
Polling has opened in Nepal's general elections. Voting will continue till 5:00 pm (4:45 pm IST).
2026 Nepal Elections: KP Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Balendra Shah Among Key Candidates
In the race are the old guards like KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN (Maoist Centre), who have been at the helm of power for about the last decade. But most analysts say the 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is at the forefront.
Nepal Election Voting Live: Nearly 19 Million Eligible To Vote
Nearly 19 million of Nepal's 30 million people are eligible to vote to pick a 275-member legislature, of which 165 candidates are directly elected and 110 selected via proportional representation. About one million of these voters - most of them youth - were added after last September's protests.
Nepal Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Nepal Votes Today In First Polls After Gen Z Protests
Nepal is voting today in a general election, the first after Gen Z protests last year against corruption led to the deaths of 77 people and forced the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government to resign.