Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: India's benchmark indices ended lower on March 4, as US-Iran tensions intensified. While Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,480, Sensex was down at 79,116. All the sectoral indices ended in the red, with Infra, PSU Bank, Realty, Media, Oil & gas, Auto, Metal down 2-4%.

However, the markets may rebound today (March 5) as the US markets set aside some of their fears over the Middle East conflict. Overnight, US stocks advanced, with the Nasdaq composite rising 1.3%. The S&P 500 added 0.8%, and the Dow industrials rose 0.5%.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: