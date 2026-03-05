Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: India's benchmark indices ended lower on March 4, as US-Iran tensions intensified. While Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,480, Sensex was down at 79,116. All the sectoral indices ended in the red, with Infra, PSU Bank, Realty, Media, Oil & gas, Auto, Metal down 2-4%.
However, the markets may rebound today (March 5) as the US markets set aside some of their fears over the Middle East conflict. Overnight, US stocks advanced, with the Nasdaq composite rising 1.3%. The S&P 500 added 0.8%, and the Dow industrials rose 0.5%.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today:
Sensex Today, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Equities Rebound; South Korea's Kospi Leads Recovery
After a rout on Wednesday, Asian markets recovered on Thursday. This came after gains in US stock markets.
Sensex Nifty LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Rises, Indicates Higher Opening For Nifty 50
GIFT Nifty rose to 24,748 in early trade. The rise signals that the Nifty 50 may open higher at the start of the session.
Sensex Nifty LIVE Updates: Asian Markets Closed In Red
Wednesday witnessed a crash in almost all Asian markets.
Nikkei down 3.6%
Kospi down 12%
CSI 300 down 1.1%
Taiex down 4.4%
S&P ASX 200 down 1.9%
Stock Market LIVE News: 'INR Undergoing Structural Adjustment Towards A Weaker Fair Value'
Commenting on recent developments related to the Iran conflict and the implications for the FX market, Tanay Dalal, Senior Vice President II - Business & Economic Research, Axis Bank said "Recent developments related to the Iran conflict have merely brought forward currency moves we have been highlighting for some time. The INR is undergoing a structural adjustment towards a weaker fair value, driven by sustained capital outflows and a shrinking pool of global savings rather than any single geopolitical event. Rising defence led fiscal spending globally is absorbing savings that were earlier available for investment, while capital flows are once again being priced with a geopolitical risk premium. As a result, the REER is gradually reversing a part of its 2010s outperformance, with RBI intervention focused on smoothing volatility rather than resisting the underlying adjustment, as balance of payments dynamics move fair value closer to current levels."
Sensex Today, Stock Market LIVE Updates: US, European Stocks Rise
US and European equities rose on Wednesday as oil prices took a breather after their dramatic two-day rally and a surge in cryptocurrencies encouraged investors to take on risk while cautiously monitoring the Middle East war.
Currency Markets Under Pressure: Rupee Breaches Psychologically Crucial 92-Mark
Fears of disruptions in global oil supply and a consequent increase in India's import bills led to a 68-paise decline in the rupee on Wednesday.