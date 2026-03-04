Stock Market Live Updates: India's benchmark indices crashed at the opening on Wednesday as the ongoing Iran war and a spike in crude oil prices rattled investor sentiment. Heavy FII selling, and other global headwinds also weighed on sentiment. The benchmark Sensex dropped over 1,700 points at the open, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 500 points, reflecting broad-based selling pressure.

The fall in domestic equities was in line with the weakness across global markets. After Wall Street ended in the red overnight, Asian stocks also traded sharply lower. As investors moved away from riskier assets, gold and silver prices climbed sharply on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday.

Here Are LIVE Updates On Stock Market Today: