Stock Market Live Updates: India's benchmark indices crashed at the opening on Wednesday as the ongoing Iran war and a spike in crude oil prices rattled investor sentiment. Heavy FII selling, and other global headwinds also weighed on sentiment. The benchmark Sensex dropped over 1,700 points at the open, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 500 points, reflecting broad-based selling pressure.
The fall in domestic equities was in line with the weakness across global markets. After Wall Street ended in the red overnight, Asian stocks also traded sharply lower. As investors moved away from riskier assets, gold and silver prices climbed sharply on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday.
Here Are LIVE Updates On Stock Market Today:
March 4 market update: Check out the top gainers and losers as they stand now
Indian stock market live updates: IndiGo, L&T lose value
Interglobe Aviation Ltd retreated sharply, closing at 4520.4, down 6.36%. Larsen & Toubro Ltd slipped to 4066.7, down 4.95%.
March 4 market update: Coal India, Infosys, Bharti Airtel gain
In the current trading session, Coal India Ltd surged to a last traded price of 436.55, marking a strong gain of 2.42%. Infosys Ltd advanced to 1306.2, up 1.34%, while Bharti Airtel Ltd increased to 1878.8, gaining 0.30%.
Stock Market Live Update: US stock indexes tumbled 1% overnight
US stock indexes tumbled 1% on Tuesday as the widening war in Iran and a further spike in oil prices ignited fears of an extended conflict that could stoke broader inflation and ratchet back the need for interest-rate cuts. Both Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite declined 1% each.
Stock Market 4 March: Nifty Metal index worst performing index, falls 4%
The Nifty Metal index fell 4% to become the worst performing index. Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India were top losers in the Nifty Metal index.
Bank Nifty slides over 2%; Axis Bank, SBI, and BoB lead sell-off
Like several other categories, banking stocks also remain under pressure amid broad-based selling across both private and PSU lenders.
Iran Israel War: Sensex Down 1,600 Points, Nifty Slips 500 As Markets Crash Over Oil Concerns
Infosys, BEL, HCLTech were the only gainers on Sensex after market opened. L&T shares hit a one-month low, down more than 12% in four sessions. L&T, Tata Steel, IndiGo and Shriram Fin were among the top losers. Barring Nifty IT, selling was seen across all sectors. Nifty MidCap and SmallCap 100 also traded with deep cuts after market opens.
Stock Market Today: Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal indices see most decline
Sector-wise, the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Metal indices declined the most. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT was the only index which gained at the open.
Stock Market LIVE: L&T, Tata Steel & Shriram Finance among top drags
Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, and Shriram Finance were top loser in the Nifty 50 index. Coal India, Infosys, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were top gainers.
US-Iran-Israel War Triggers Safe-Haven Rush, Check Gold, Silver Prices Today
Gold and silver prices climbed sharply on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday as escalating Iran war pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.
April gold futures on the MCX of India opened Rs 2,157 higher, or 1.33%, at Rs 1,63,265 per 10 grams compared with the previous close of Rs 1,61,108. During the session, the contract rose as much as 1.60% to Rs 1,63,700 per 10 grams.
Silver futures for May delivery opened at Rs 2,71,000 per kilogram, up Rs 5,682 or 2.14% from the previous close of Rs 2,65,318. The contract touched an intraday high of Rs 2,72,248, marking a 2.61% gain.