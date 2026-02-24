Markets Crash 1,000 Points Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions, Trade Uncertainties

The Indian stock markets saw a massive crash today amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption, and trade-related uncertainties.

Dampened by sluggish global cues, the 30-share BSE Sensex lost 1,068 points (1.28%) to close at 82,225 points, and Nifty50 tanked 288 points (1.12%) to settle at 25,424 points.

The markets were majorly dragged by tech stocks, including Tech Mahindra, which lost 6.6%, besides HCL Tech, Infosys, and TCS. Other laggards in the Sensex pack included Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, SBI, Bharati Airtel, and Mahindra & Mahindra. NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments noted that the sharp decline in the domestic equities was led by "significant weakness" in IT stocks amid "renewed global concerns over AI-driven disruption and margin pressures for traditional service providers."

Equally significant are global trade and tariff worries in view of US President Donald Trump's latest warning on trade deals, according to him.

The IT sector will remain under pressure, say experts, suggesting that the weakness in tech stocks stems from the continuing impact of AI.

The markets would also wait in anticipation of how the tariff drama plays out in light of the EU freezing its deal with the US.

Other Key Figures

The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 90.95 against the US dollar today. It opened at 90.91 and traded in the 90.91-90.97 range before ending at 90.95.

The US equities market plunged nearly 2% in overnight trading on Monday. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent Crude went up 1% to $72.13 per barrel.

Exchange data shows domestic institution investors were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,292.24 crore yesterday, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,483.70 crore.