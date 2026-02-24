From Slum To Villa: Bhopal Sisters Arrested In Alleged Conversion-Sex Racket Scandal

In a chilling case that has sent shockwaves through Madhya Pradesh's capital, two sisters from Bhopal have been arrested on charges of rape, forced religious conversion, and allegedly running a sex racket under the guise of providing jobs to vulnerable young women.

The accused, Amreen and Afreen, were picked up by police along with their associate Chandan Yadav after two women, aged 21 and 32, approached Bagh Sewania police station on Sunday night with separate but strikingly similar complaints. Three other accused, Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir, remain absconding.

Police sources revealed that the sisters, who once lived in a modest slum dwelling in Abbas Nagar, had recently shifted to a lavish villa in Sagar Royal Villas in Bhopal. Investigators believe the move was financed through illegal earnings generated by exploiting young women.

According to officials, the duo allegedly targeted girls from economically weaker backgrounds, offering them domestic jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, free accommodation, food, and what they described as a "high-profile lifestyle."

But what began as employment allegedly turned into a nightmare.

Both complainants allege they were gradually introduced to parties, pubs, and lounges, where they were pressured to socialise with wealthy men. The FIR states that the victims were allegedly coerced into consuming alcohol and MD drugs. In several instances, they claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted.

One complainant from Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, who works as a beautician, alleged that she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work. There, she claims she was raped by Yasir, a relative of Amreen. She further alleged that Bilal and Chanu assaulted her at different times.

The second complainant, a Bhopal resident who worked as a maid at Amreen's house, told police that Chandan Yadav allegedly raped her at his sister's residence in Narayan Nagar after Amreen left her alone there. She claims she was threatened with death and defamation if she spoke out.

One of the most serious allegations in the case involves claims of forced religious conversion.

According to the FIR, Chandan Yadav told one of the victims, "I have converted to Islam. You too become a Muslim. I will get you married to a good family." The victim stated she converted under pressure and was later forced to wear a burqa and offer prayers. Police are investigating these claims under relevant sections pertaining to forced conversion and rape.

During the arrests on Monday, police seized the mobile phones of Amreen, Afreen, and Chandan. Officials confirmed that several suspicious WhatsApp groups were discovered on Amreen's phone, allegedly containing photographs of multiple young women. Investigators suspect the existence of a wider network operating across state lines, as the victims claim they were taken to Gujarat and Mumbai and introduced to strangers under various pretexts.

The victims told police and media that whenever they spoke of leaving the job, they were threatened. They also claimed they were photographed in compromising situations and blackmailed.

Additional DCP Gautam Solanki confirmed that a case has been registered at Bagh Sewania police station. "The female complainant has filed a rape report. A crime has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The victim worked as a maid at the accused woman's house. The accused persons are being questioned," he said.

Police are now probing the financial transactions of the accused, their travel records, and digital communications to determine whether this was an isolated criminal operation or part of a larger interstate network.