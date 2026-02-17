"Giant Market Crash Coming": <i>Rich Dad Poor Dad</i> Author Says It Could Make You Rich

Robert Kiyosaki, the famed author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has sparked fresh alarm across financial markets by declaring that the "biggest stock market crash in history" is finally here. In a provocative social media post, Kiyosaki claimed the downturn he first predicted in 2013 is no longer a distant threat but an imminent reality.

While most investors fear a falling market, Kiyosaki remains characteristically bullish-for those who are prepared. "The coming crash will make you richer beyond your wildest dreams," he stated, framing the collapse as a "sale" on priceless assets.

I Am Warning You: In Rich Dad's Prophecy published 2013 I warned of the biggest stock market crash in history still coming.



That giant crash is now imminent.



The good news is those of you who followed my rich dad's warning and prepared….the coming crash will make you richer… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 17, 2026

Panic in the Markets?

Kiyosaki's warning arrives during a period of significant volatility. Recent data from February 2026 shows a shaky landscape:

Precious Metals: Gold and silver have faced sharp sell-offs lately, with silver dropping as much as 4% in a single day, testing critical support levels.

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin has struggled to maintain its momentum, recently dipping below the $70,000 mark. Ethereum is also seeing sideways movement as retail interest cools.

Stocks: Despite some analysts predicting a steady year for the S&P 500, Kiyosaki believes a "giant crash" will see billions exit traditional bonds and stocks.

The "Real Asset" Strategy

Kiyosaki isn't just talking; he's buying. He revealed he is doubling down on physical gold, silver, and Bitcoin. His logic for Bitcoin remains fixed on its scarcity, noting that with a hard cap of 21 million coins, it is the ultimate hedge against "fake" fiat currency.

"I will be buying more Bitcoin as people panic," he promised. For the "Rich Dad" author, the formula is simple: when the world panics, the prepared get wealthy.