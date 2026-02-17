CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE Updates: The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations begin today, with over 43 lakh students set to appear, around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The exams will be conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12.

For Class 10 students, the first paper is Mathematics (Basics) and Mathematics (Standard). Meanwhile, Class 12 students will appear for Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies on the first day.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised students to reach their examination centres well in advance, keeping traffic conditions in mind. Entry to examination centres will close sharply at 10 AM. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, while the Class 12 exams will end on April 10. In total, students will appear for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. Of the 25 lakh candidates appearing for Class 10, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. In Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls will take the board examinations this year.

The CBSE has issued a clarification regarding Class 10 board examinations starting 2026, with the first board exams set to begin tomorrow. In response to requests from students seeking permission to appear directly in the second board examination due to unavoidable reasons, the CBSE has outlined clear rules regarding eligibility.

Key points of the CBSE clarification include:

Mandatory First Exam: All students must appear in the first board examination.

Improvement Opportunity: Passed and eligible students may improve their scores in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

"Essential Repeat" Category: Students who do not appear in three or more subjects in the first exam will not be allowed to sit for the second board examination. These students will be placed in the Essential Repeat category and can only take the main examination next year in February.

Compartment Category: Students whose first examination results are "Compartment" will be allowed to appear in the second exam under the Compartment category.

No Additional Subjects: After passing Class 10, students cannot appear in stand-alone additional subjects.

