Under Fire At Home, Muhammad Yunus Brings Up China, India's '7 Sisters' In Exit Speech

Facing sustained criticism at home for failing to fully restore democratic normalcy and protect vulnerable minorities, Bangladesh's outgoing Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus used his farewell address to project defiance abroad, most notably through indirect but provocative remarks touching on India's northeastern region.

Yunus headed the interim government amid intense domestic pressure following years of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's authoritarian rule, widespread institutional decay, and a surge in law-and-order challenges, especially against the Hindu minority, after the July 2024 uprising in the Islamic nation.

Anti-India Rhetoric

In his speech, which came at a politically sensitive moment, Yunus leaned heavily on nationalist rhetoric, repeatedly asserting that Bangladesh had reclaimed its "sovereignty, dignity, and independence" in foreign policy and was "no longer guided by others' directives."

While framed as a general principle, the language was widely read as directed at New Delhi, Dhaka's largest and most influential neighbour, especially given the regional references that followed. He spoke of future economic integration involving Nepal, Bhutan, and the "seven sisters"-- a term often used to refer to India's northeastern states.

"Our open seas are not just borders—they are gateways to the global economy. With Nepal, Bhutan, and the Seven Sisters, this region has immense economic potential. Economic zones, trade agreements, and duty-free market access can establish us as a global manufacturing hub," he said.

By grouping India's northeastern states—an integral part of India—alongside sovereign countries in a single economic vision, Yunus appeared to blur established political boundaries and can be perceived as an attempt to provoke New Delhi and affect the reset of India-Bangladesh ties under the newly elected government.

His remarks suggested a regional economic space centered on Bangladesh's ports and maritime access, implicitly positioning Dhaka as a gateway not just for neighboring countries but also for India's landlocked northeast.

Such framing is likely to raise eyebrows in New Delhi. For years, India has invested heavily in connectivity projects through Bangladesh to integrate its northeast with the rest of the country. Yunus's speech tried to invert that narrative, implying that access and opportunity for the region would increasingly depend on Bangladesh's strategic choices rather than Indian planning alone.

China Factor

Bangladesh's outgoing leader's tone grew sharper as he emphasised "strategic balance" and highlighted deepening ties with China, Japan, the United States, and Europe. He cited progress on Chinese-supported projects, including the Teesta River initiative-- located close to India's strategically important Siliguri corridor-- projects that India has historically viewed with caution.

"We have also deepened cooperation with China. Significant progress has been made on the Teesta River project and a 1,000-bed international hospital in Nilphamari," Yunus said.

Rather than reassuring regional partners, he appeared intent on signalling that Bangladesh would no longer prioritise sensitivities associated with Indian security concerns.

Military Modernisation

His reference to military modernisation further added to the unease. Yunus stated that Bangladesh had begun strengthening its armed forces to "counter any aggression", a phrase that, while vague, carried an unmistakably hard edge when placed alongside his broader sovereignty narrative.

No Accountability for Failures

What was striking, however, was what Yunus chose not to say, and he presented his 18-month tenure as a story of reform and recovery. There was no reflection on the interim government's uneven handling of communal violence, no admission of lapses in protecting minorities, and no acknowledgement of fears among Hindu citizens who looked to the state for reassurance during a period of upheaval. Instead, the speech appeared designed to shift attention outward—toward grand regional visions and foreign policy posturing.

"In foreign policy, we have firmly restored Bangladesh's sovereignty, national interest, and dignity. Bangladesh is no longer submissive or guided by others' directives. Today's Bangladesh is confident, proactive, and responsible. We are committed to building relations based on mutual respect and interest while maintaining strategic balance," Yunus said, amidst criticism of his foreign policy's anti-India posture and pro-Pakistan tilt.

Critics have, meanwhile, argued that the interim administration fell short on its core promise: restoring democratic confidence and ensuring basic security for all citizens.

In particular, Yunus' government has faced sharp scrutiny over repeated attacks on minority Hindus across several districts, including vandalism of temples, targeted violence, and intimidation allegedly carried out by Islamist radical groups in the volatile post-uprising period. Rights groups and minority representatives accused the administration of a slow response, selective enforcement of the law, and an unwillingness to confront extremist elements that emerged emboldened after the collapse of the previous regime. These concerns found no explicit acknowledgement in Yunus' farewell address.

As Yunus exits office, his farewell address reads less like a unifying closing chapter and more like a defensive political statement shaped by pressure and criticism at home. By sidestepping unresolved domestic failures, the Nobel laureate leaves behind a legacy marked by unanswered questions – about democracy, minority protection, and the wisdom of introducing geopolitical provocation at a time when Bangladesh's internal cohesion remains fragile.