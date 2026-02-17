India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi LIVE: The five-day summit at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam will enter its second day on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expo featuring 600 startups and 13 country pavillions.

On the first day, PM Modi interacted with startups at the expo, with a focus on highlighting India's role as an AI hub. Heavy attendance, logistical delays and traffic snarls were witnessed.

Union health minister J P Nadda is expected to launch two key initiatives - Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH) - on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Several world leaders and delegates and attendees from over 100 countries have signed up to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026. Twenty prime ministers or presidents are at the summit, including President Emmanuel Macron of France, Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon of Spain, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the summit is anchored in three 'Sutras' -- 'People, Planet and Progress' -- which articulate India's framework for international cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence. The event aims to bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and subject-matter experts from across the world to deliberate on the future direction of Artificial Intelligence.

