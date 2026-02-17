India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi LIVE: The five-day summit at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam will enter its second day on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expo featuring 600 startups and 13 country pavillions.
On the first day, PM Modi interacted with startups at the expo, with a focus on highlighting India's role as an AI hub. Heavy attendance, logistical delays and traffic snarls were witnessed.
Union health minister J P Nadda is expected to launch two key initiatives - Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH) - on Tuesday, PTI reported.
Several world leaders and delegates and attendees from over 100 countries have signed up to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026. Twenty prime ministers or presidents are at the summit, including President Emmanuel Macron of France, Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon of Spain, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the summit is anchored in three 'Sutras' -- 'People, Planet and Progress' -- which articulate India's framework for international cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence. The event aims to bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and subject-matter experts from across the world to deliberate on the future direction of Artificial Intelligence.
NDTV will host an AI Summit on February 18.
Follow India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates
Pics: What Did Day 1 Of AI Impact Summit 2026 Look Like
What Is On The AI Summit Menu? Dhingri Kachru To Sepu Wadi, Full List From Taj Palace Kitchen
Taj Palace, New Delhi, executive Chef Nitin Mathur's curated menu uses brass utensils, stone-ground chutneys, and spices from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
AI-Enabled Security To Keep An Eye On India's Mega AI Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi from Monday to Friday will be packed with activities, for which the planners have made elaborate arrangements for efficiency and maximum security.
Authorities, including the Delhi Police, are using AI-assisted systems. More than 10,000 personnel will be deployed. The entire event area has been divided into 10 zones and 22 sectors.
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Detailed Plan For Five-Day Event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at 5 pm, February 16, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Click Here for the schedule of the five-day event, scheduled to conclude on February 20.