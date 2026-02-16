India AI Impact Summit 2026: Detailed Plan For Five-Day Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at 5 pm today, February 16, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The five-day event will bring together innovators, startups, industry leaders and public institutions under one roof.
It is recognised as the first major global Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit to be hosted in the Global South.
The flagship global gathering is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), with the Software Technology Parks of India acting as the custodian. The summit is anchored by three foundational pillars (Sutras): People, Planet and Progress.
The AI Summit, which will conclude on February 20, serves as a premier global platform for AI, featuring over 100 countries participating in Seven Chakra (Working Groups) to establish responsible, inclusive AI frameworks.
What Events Are Being Held As Part Of The Summit | Day-Wise Agenda
DAY 1: FEBRUARY 16, 2026 | Monday
Day 1 serves as the summit's intellectual cornerstone, dedicated to framing national priorities, sparking collaborations and shaping the strategic AI discourse for the days ahead. The foundation is set through a series of high-impact keynote addresses, policy-focused keynotes and expert roundtables. A major highlight of the inaugural evening is the opening of the India AI Impact Expo by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 PM, creating a vibrant marketplace for innovators, startups, and public institutions.
Date
Event Name
Venue
16 February 2026
Keynotes / Panel Discussions / Roundtables
Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi
16–20 February 2026
AI Impact Expo
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
DAY 2: FEBRUARY 17, 2026 | Tuesday
The day is marked by the prestigious launch of Knowledge Compendiums, including the Casebooks on AI in Health, Energy, Education, Agriculture, Gender Empowerment and Disabilities.
While Bharat Mandapam hosts a specialized Seminar on Applied AI and the ongoing Expo, the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan takes the lead on social equity by hosting the AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge, spotlighting women leaders driving the AI revolution.
Date
Event Name
Venue
17 February 2026
Release of Knowledge Compendiums (Casebook on AI Health, AI in Energy, AI & Gender Empowerment, AI in Education, AI & Agriculture, AI in Disabilities)
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
Seminar on Applied AI
AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge
Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi
Keynotes / Panel Discussions / Roundtables
Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi
16–20 February 2026
AI Impact Expo
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
DAY 3: FEBRUARY 18, 2026 | Wednesday
Day 3 acts as a bridge between research and practice. The Research Symposium convenes the world's leading thinkers to present evidence-based policy insights and emerging methodologies. Parallel to these scholarly pursuits, dedicated Industry Sessions allow global tech leaders and startups to demonstrate real-world deployments and future-ready solutions. The day continues to balance these technical discussions with the second leg of the "AI by HER" challenge and ongoing thematic panel discussions across all primary venues.
Date
Event Name
Venue
18 February 2026
Research Symposium
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
Industry Session
AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge
Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi
Keynotes / Panel Discussions / Roundtables
Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi
Summit Dinner
Convention Centre, New Delhi
16–20 February 2026
AI Impact Expo
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
DAY 4: FEBRUARY 19, 2026 | Thursday
Day 4 represents the summit's diplomatic and commercial peak. The day commences with the Formal Opening Ceremony, led by the Prime Minister, followed by the Leaders' Plenary where national and international decision-makers come together to shape collective commitments, strengthen global partnerships and define India's leadership in the AI decade ahead.
Simultaneously, a high-level CEO Roundtable brings together global industry leaders, investors and policymakers at Bharat Mandapam to deliberate on strategic priorities, investment pathways and the future of responsible AI.
Date
Event Name
Venue
19 February 2026
Opening Ceremony
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
Leaders' Plenary
CEO Roundtable
Keynotes / Panel Discussion/ Roundtables
Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi
16–20 February 2026
AI Impact Expo
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
DAY 5: FEBRUARY 20, 2026 | Friday
Day 5 concludes the summit with a focus on global governance and multilateral cooperation. The day is headlined by the GPAI Council Meeting, where member nations of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence review progress on responsible and inclusive technology.
The Leaders' Declaration is scheduled for adoption on Friday, which is expected to affirm collective commitments to a shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration.
Date
Event Name
Venue
20 February 2026
GPAI Council meeting
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
Keynotes/ Panel Discussion/ Roundtables
Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi
16–20 February 2026
AI Impact Expo
Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
