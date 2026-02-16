India AI Impact Summit 2026: Detailed Plan For Five-Day Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at 5 pm today, February 16, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The five-day event will bring together innovators, startups, industry leaders and public institutions under one roof.

It is recognised as the first major global Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit to be hosted in the Global South.

The flagship global gathering is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), with the Software Technology Parks of India acting as the custodian. The summit is anchored by three foundational pillars (Sutras): People, Planet and Progress.

The AI Summit, which will conclude on February 20, serves as a premier global platform for AI, featuring over 100 countries participating in Seven Chakra (Working Groups) to establish responsible, inclusive AI frameworks.

What Events Are Being Held As Part Of The Summit | Day-Wise Agenda

DAY 1: FEBRUARY 16, 2026 | Monday

Day 1 serves as the summit's intellectual cornerstone, dedicated to framing national priorities, sparking collaborations and shaping the strategic AI discourse for the days ahead. The foundation is set through a series of high-impact keynote addresses, policy-focused keynotes and expert roundtables. A major highlight of the inaugural evening is the opening of the India AI Impact Expo by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 PM, creating a vibrant marketplace for innovators, startups, and public institutions.

Date Event Name Venue 16 February 2026 Keynotes / Panel Discussions / Roundtables Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi 16–20 February 2026 AI Impact Expo Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

DAY 2: FEBRUARY 17, 2026 | Tuesday

The day is marked by the prestigious launch of Knowledge Compendiums, including the Casebooks on AI in Health, Energy, Education, Agriculture, Gender Empowerment and Disabilities.

While Bharat Mandapam hosts a specialized Seminar on Applied AI and the ongoing Expo, the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan takes the lead on social equity by hosting the AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge, spotlighting women leaders driving the AI revolution.

Date Event Name Venue 17 February 2026 Release of Knowledge Compendiums (Casebook on AI Health, AI in Energy, AI & Gender Empowerment, AI in Education, AI & Agriculture, AI in Disabilities) Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi Seminar on Applied AI AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi Keynotes / Panel Discussions / Roundtables Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi 16–20 February 2026 AI Impact Expo Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

DAY 3: FEBRUARY 18, 2026 | Wednesday

Day 3 acts as a bridge between research and practice. The Research Symposium convenes the world's leading thinkers to present evidence-based policy insights and emerging methodologies. Parallel to these scholarly pursuits, dedicated Industry Sessions allow global tech leaders and startups to demonstrate real-world deployments and future-ready solutions. The day continues to balance these technical discussions with the second leg of the "AI by HER" challenge and ongoing thematic panel discussions across all primary venues.

Date Event Name Venue 18 February 2026 Research Symposium Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi Industry Session AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi Keynotes / Panel Discussions / Roundtables Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi Summit Dinner Convention Centre, New Delhi 16–20 February 2026 AI Impact Expo Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

DAY 4: FEBRUARY 19, 2026 | Thursday

Day 4 represents the summit's diplomatic and commercial peak. The day commences with the Formal Opening Ceremony, led by the Prime Minister, followed by the Leaders' Plenary where national and international decision-makers come together to shape collective commitments, strengthen global partnerships and define India's leadership in the AI decade ahead.

Simultaneously, a high-level CEO Roundtable brings together global industry leaders, investors and policymakers at Bharat Mandapam to deliberate on strategic priorities, investment pathways and the future of responsible AI.

Date Event Name Venue 19 February 2026 Opening Ceremony Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi Leaders' Plenary CEO Roundtable Keynotes / Panel Discussion/ Roundtables Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi 16–20 February 2026 AI Impact Expo Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

DAY 5: FEBRUARY 20, 2026 | Friday

Day 5 concludes the summit with a focus on global governance and multilateral cooperation. The day is headlined by the GPAI Council Meeting, where member nations of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence review progress on responsible and inclusive technology.

The Leaders' Declaration is scheduled for adoption on Friday, which is expected to affirm collective commitments to a shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration.