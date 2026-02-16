Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun, And Srinidhi Shetty Dance The Night Away At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration

Several celebrities, including Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, KGF star Srinidhi Shetty, and Mouni Roy, took part in the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Videos of Sara, Tamannaah, and Srinidhi dancing during the event quickly spread across social media.

Celebs At The Isha Yoga Centre

In one widely shared clip, Tamannaah is seen at the front of the group, dancing joyfully alongside Sara Arjun and other devotees.

#WATCH | Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun attended the Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/Vw6QE75Drt — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

Another widely circulated video shows Sara Arjun and Srinidhi Shetty joining the festivities with energetic dance moves as they take part in the celebrations.

In a video shared by Isha Foundation, Sara was seen saying, "A very happy Mahashivratri to all of you. I am having the most beautiful time. I can't really express how grateful and blessed to be here and to witness many brilliant performances so far. I can't wait for all the dancing to start."

Srinidhi said, "Every year, people ask me why I don't party. Why do you think I don't party? You should see me on Mahashivratri. That's the night tonight. I hope you're all staying awake and enjoying the night."

Tamannaah said, "I am going to be trying to dance as much as I can so I can stay awake." Take a look:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next appear in Vvan alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari. Vvan is set for a theatrical release this year.

The film is now scheduled to hit cinemas on May 15, 2026. It was earlier expected to release around Chhath in 2025. Sharing the revised date on social media, Sidharth Malhotra had said, "The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026. Get ready for the big-screen adventure."

Talking about Sara, she is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2.



