How Tamannaah Bhatia Emerged As The Top Choice For 'Mysore Sandal Soap'

Tamannaah Bhatia's selection as brand ambassador for the legacy brand of Mysore Sandal Soap was guided purely by business considerations, said Karanata Industries Minister MB Patil amid criticism that the choice of the Mumbai-born actor reflects an "anti-Kannada mindset".

Industries Minister MB Patil had earlier clarified that the choice was made to strengthen the brand's market presence and expand its reach beyond Karnataka.

The 36-year-old actor beat out the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani, and Sreeleela to emerge as the favourite.

NDTV has accessed details of the evaluation process and a list of actors who were considered for the endorsement deal by the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

The KSDL had constituted a committee to assess potential brand ambassadors. The selection criteria included a strong social media presence, pan-India appeal across linguistic markets, availability for exclusive endorsement, no existing association with competing FMCG, especially soap brands.

According to the internal note accessed by NDTV, KSDL positioned the relaunch of Mysore Sandal Soap as a "royal bathing experience." The brand sought a personality who could visually and emotionally embody elegance, grace, and a regal aura.

Tamannaah was chosen as her screen persona was described as "princess-like and divine," aligning closely with the heritage image of the iconic soap. Importantly, despite endorsing several consumer brands, she is not currently associated with any other beauty soap, fulfilling the exclusivity requirement.

Additionally, her sustained popularity across both northern and southern markets was cited as a decisive factor, making her a suitable face for KSDL's pan-India branding ambitions.

In a post on social media On Tuesday, Patil wrote: "A legacy spanning over a century, now stepping boldly into the future with a clear vision! Founded on the foresight of the great visionary Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) is entering a transformative new phase."

Detailing plans, Patil added: "With a focus on digital marketing, export expansion, and innovation, KSDL aims for a Rs 5,000 crore turnover by 2030 - a bold stride by this Karnataka government enterprise towards becoming a global brand."

The political and the cultural slugfest started last year in May when Tamannaah Bhatia was first appointed as the brand ambassador of KSDL for a reported sum of Rs 6.2 crore. The move drew sharp criticism from pro-Kannada groups, local activists, and opposition leaders, with the BJP questioning the decision.

Responding to the criticism, Patil had said the decision was made after consultations with marketing experts.

"Tamannaah was selected based on her pan-India appeal, cost-effectiveness, and her substantial digital footprint, which includes over 28 million followers," the minister said.

The contract, signed last year, came into effect from Tuesday.

BJP MP K Sudhakar labelled the actor's choice as Congress's "anti-Kannada mindset".

"Even though there are many stars from our own Kannada land, the Congress government has appointed a film actress from another state and another language as the brand ambassador for Karnataka's renowned international brand, Mysore Sandal Soap, by paying her crores of rupees. This is yet another piece of evidence of the Congress party's anti-Kannada mindset," Sudhakar said.

