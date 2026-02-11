Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn To Help Rajpal Yadav In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case, Confirms His Manager

Prominent names from the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, have stepped up to help actor Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered at the Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea for more time in a decade-long Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case.

Rajpal Yadav's manager Goldie has confirmed filmmaker David Dhawan and his actor-son David Dhawan have reached out to offer financial support to the actor.

Earlier, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, and politician Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the national president of Jan Shakti Janata Dal, offered their assistance to the actor in the hour of need. Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, owner of GemTunes Music, offered Rs 1.1 crore to Rajpal Yadav.

"A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan... many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated," Goldie told The Indian Express.

When asked if Rajpal Yadav had sought help before surrendering at the Tihar Jail, his manager said, "I would not like to comment."

Goldie, however, added, "The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock—and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don't happen overnight."

Following in Sonu Sood's footsteps, popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa asked people for help Rajpal Yadav.

"Let's all help our senior actor Rajpal Yadav Sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu Sood paji following what you started. Let's all help and get him home safe (sic)" the singer wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The Case

According to PTI, the legal trouble started in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, leading to major financial losses.

Over time, interest, penalties, and delayed payments caused the outstanding amount to rise to nearly Rs 9 crore.

To settle the dues, Rajpal Yadav issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these cheques were dishonoured, triggering criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4. The court observed that his conduct deserved to be deprecated due to repeated breaches of undertakings.

On February 5, 2026, Rajpal Yadav appeared physically before the court for the proceedings. His counsel informed the court that he was ready to submit a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh and adhere to a fresh payment schedule.

Despite the offer, the judge declined to recall the surrender order, emphasising that compassion must be balanced with discipline and that the judiciary could not create "special circumstances" for individuals from the film industry.

Later that day, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at the Tihar Jail and began serving his six-month sentence. Jail authorities confirmed that standard procedures were followed.

Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Baby John and Interrogation. He is set to appear next in Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, scheduled for release on April 10.

