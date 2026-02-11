How The Film <i>Ata Pata Laapata</i> Got Rajpal Yadav Sent To Tihar Jail In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case

Once known for his impeccable comic timing, Rajpal Yadav now finds himself at the centre of serious legal trouble. On February 5, 2026, the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail after years of court proceedings linked to unpaid loans taken for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.

What began as a dream project in 2010 eventually turned into a financial disaster, triggering a prolonged legal battle that ended with his imprisonment.

How Rajpal Yadav's Directorial Debut Led To His Downfall?

Ata Pata Laapata marked Rajpal Yadav's first directorial venture. He also starred in the film, which was produced by his wife, Radha Yadav, under the banner of Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment Ltd.

The film featured an ensemble cast that included Late Dara Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz, Yashpal Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdev, Virendra Saxena, Vikram Gokhale, Late Asrani, Sharad Saxena, and Rajpal Yadav himself.

The story revolved around Madhav Chaturvedi, who files a police complaint claiming that his house has been robbed. Authorities, however, suspect that he staged the incident to claim insurance money. With intense media involvement, the investigation takes unexpected turns, making the case increasingly complex.

Despite its strong cast and social satire, the film failed to connect with audiences. According to Bollywood Hungama, it earned only Rs 38 lakh at the box office, making it a major commercial failure.

To finance the project, Rajpal Yadav had borrowed around Rs 5 crore in 2010 from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. However, he could not recover his investment due to the film's poor box office performance.

When Amitabh Bachchan Praised Rajpal Yadav At Ata Pata Laapata Event

Back in 2012, during the music launch of Ata Pata Laapata, Amitabh Bachchan had made a special appearance to support Rajpal Yadav.

Speaking at the event, he said, "I feel very honoured that Rajpal has invited me here today and I have had the good fortune of working with him in the past." The veteran star also acknowledged the struggles he had faced in the industry and praised his dedication to his craft.

From Financial Losses To Criminal Proceedings

After the film's failure, Rajpal Yadav struggled to repay the borrowed amount. Over time, interest, penalties, and delayed payments increased the outstanding sum to nearly Rs 9 crore.

In an attempt to settle the dues, he issued several cheques to the lender. These cheques were dishonoured, leading to criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife in multiple cheque bounce cases and sentenced him to six months' imprisonment. This verdict was upheld by a sessions court in 2019, prompting further appeals before the Delhi High Court.

Although loan defaults are usually treated as civil disputes, the High Court took a strict view of Rajpal Yadav's repeated failure to honour court commitments. Over the years, he was granted multiple extensions to clear the dues in instalments.

The court observed that while he made partial payments and offered repeated assurances, he consistently failed to meet agreed timelines.

It was later noted that he was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases filed against him and directed that the money deposited with the Registrar General be released to the complainant.

Court's Patience Runs Out

In October 2025, Rajpal Yadav deposited two demand drafts worth Rs 75 lakh. However, the court recorded that nearly Rs 9 crore was still pending.

Earlier, in June 2024, the High Court had temporarily suspended his conviction, asking him to take "sincere and genuine measures" to reach an amicable settlement. These efforts, however, failed to produce meaningful results.

On February 2, 2026, the court directed him to surrender before jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4, citing repeated breaches of undertakings.

When he failed to surrender on time, his senior counsel made a "mercy plea", stating that Rajpal Yadav was arranging funds and had reached Delhi at 5 pm. The court rejected this request and expressed strong disapproval.

The court ruled that recalling the surrender order would send the wrong message and refused further relief.

On February 5, 2026, Rajpal Yadav appeared in court and offered to submit a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh along with a fresh payment plan. The judge declined the proposal, stating that compassion must be balanced with discipline and that the judiciary could not create "special circumstances" for members of the film industry.

Later that day, he surrendered at Tihar Jail and began serving his six-month sentence, with jail authorities confirming that standard procedures were followed.

Rajpal Yadav's Words, His Brother's Stand, And Industry Support

Speaking earlier to Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal Yadav had expressed his helplessness, saying, "What to do? I don't have the money to pay back. can't see another way out."

He also admitted that he had received little support from colleagues, adding, "Everyone is on their own" in the industry.

However, his elder brother Sripal Yadav offered a different perspective in an interview with NDTV.

"I feel this information is not correct. He is my younger brother; we stayed in one room and grew up together. I don't believe he can say these words. Even if he is in trouble, he won't plead to anyone," he said.

Recalling their last conversation before Rajpal went to jail, Sripal added, "He called me and said, 'Don't worry about anything. I have to go to court for a day, and some legal procedures will be followed.'"

He also claimed that Rajpal had invested money in the film rather than taking loans, "Rajpal assured me that he will prove the fact that he didn't take any loans. He invested the money in a film. He signed a few papers regarding the investment. When the film failed, investments were demanded from him by showing those signatures."

Meanwhile, the film industry has stepped in to help the actor repay his debt. According to SCREEN, Rajpal's manager revealed that stars such as Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and others have offered financial assistance.

Earlier, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Rao Inderjeet Yadav had publicly announced their support. Rao Inderjeet contributed Rs 1.11 crore and shared Rajpal Yadav's bank details, urging others to help. His appeal led politician Tej Pratap Yadav to announce Rs 11 lakh in assistance.

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla, scheduled for release on April 10.

