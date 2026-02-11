Babri Masjid's Construction Today Live Updates: Construction of the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad is set to begin today, with preparations underway at the proposed site.

Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir, who was earlier suspended by the Trinamool Congress over his announcement to build a 'Babri Masjid' in the district, has said that the construction work will start at noon today.

At the foundation stone ceremony, around 1200 people are expected to recite the Quran.

Here Are The Babri Masjid's Construction LIVE Updates: