Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir, who was earlier suspended by the Trinamool Congress over his announcement to build a 'Babri Masjid' in the district, has said that the construction work will start at noon today.
At the foundation stone ceremony, around 1200 people are expected to recite the Quran.
Babri Masjid's Construction LIVE Updates: "Those Opposing, I Would Say Step Aside": Humayun Kabir
Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) President Humayun Kabir said, "To those who are opposing, I would say step aside. People are free to follow their own religions and build temples, churches, or whatever they wish; I will not oppose anyone in the name of Islam. My effort is for Islam to please Allah and perform my devotion; it is not about imposing anything."
Babri Masjid's Construction LIVE Updates: Watch | Workers At Construction Site
Babri Masjid's Construction LIVE Updates: "Grateful To Allah For Enabling Construction Of Mosque": Humayun Kabir
Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) President Humayun Kabir said, "We are very happy. By the grace of Allah, the work is progressing well. Many people are trying to stop it, but with Allah's help, the construction work of the mosque will begin safely today."
Babri Masjid's Construction LIVE Updates: "Qayamat Day Will Never Come": Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come and hence the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt.
Speaking at an event in Barabanki, the district neighbouring Ayodhya, Adityanath said, "We had said 'Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, mandir wahi banaayenge' (Child Ram, we will come and build the temple right there). Has the temple been built? Is there any doubt?" The audience replied by chanting "Jai Shri Ram".
"The day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come and hence the Babri structure will never be rebuilt. Those who are dreaming of the day of 'Qayamat' will rot away, that day will never come," he said.