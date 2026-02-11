'US Used Pakistan Then Threw Away Like Toilet Paper': Khawaja Asif's Big Admission

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made one of the starkest admissions of Islamabad's past alignment with the United States, accusing Washington of "exploiting" the Southeast Asian nation for its strategic interests and then discarding it "like a piece of toilet paper" after its objectives were met. Speaking in Pakistan's National Assembly, Asif admitted that Pakistan often denies its terror history, calling it a "mistake committed by dictators in the past."

The Pakistani minister also termed Islamabad's involvement in two Afghan wars 'a mistake,' saying that the terrorism in Pakistan today was the blowback of past mistakes.

On Pak-US Alliance

Asif reflected on Pakistan's post-1999 realignment with Washington, particularly in relation to Afghanistan, which, according to him, left lasting damage on the country.

Khwaja Asif admits in Parliament that Pakistan rented itself out to the U.S. for war and was later discarded “like toilet paper”. Afghanistan was destroyed by policies now openly acknowledged in parliament. Millions suffered. Generations were lost. The world cannot look away now… pic.twitter.com/aEQjrm16ME — Mariam Solaimankhil (@Mariamistan) February 10, 2026

He said the costs of realigning with the US after 1999, particularly following the September 11, 2001, attacks, were devastating. "Pakistan was treated worse than a piece of toilet paper and was used for a purpose and then thrown away," he said.

The Defence Minister noted Islamabad again aligned itself with Washington in the US-led Afghan war in the post-2001 period, turning against the Taliban in the process. He said that while the United States eventually withdrew from the region, Pakistan was left grappling with prolonged violence, radicalisation and economic strain.

Afghan Mistakes

Asif also challenged the official narratives that Pakistan's involvement in the Afghan conflicts was driven by religious obligation. He acknowledged that Pakistanis were sent to fight under the banner of jihad, calling that framing misleading and deeply damaging.

He told the Parliament that "two former military dictators (Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf) had joined the war in Afghanistan, not for the sake of Islam, but to appease a superpower."

"We deny our history and do not accept our mistakes. Terrorism is a blowback of the mistakes committed by dictators in the past," the minister said

"The losses we suffered can never be compensated," Asif added, calling Pakistan's mistakes 'irreversible'.

Asif also claimed that Pakistan's education system was reshaped to justify these wars, with ideological changes that remain embedded today.

