"Physically Handicapped": Pakistan's Khawaja Asif's Big Admission On Balochistan Attacks

Khawaja Asif, the Defence Minister of Pakistan, has admitted that the Pakistani security forces were "handicapped" against Baloch rebels due to the sheer size of Balochistan province as they battle a fresh surge in militant violence. His remarks came days after Baloch rebels launched simultaneous attacks across multiple towns in the volatile province, killing at least 80 security personnel and destroying more than 30 government properties.

Addressing Pakistan's national assembly, Asif described the geographical challenges faced by troops in the country's largest yet least populated province amid the serious security situation after separatist forces launched coordinated attacks across at least 12 locations, triggering one of the deadliest security crises in recent years. Authorities have said at least 177 insurgents were killed in sweeping counter-terror operations across the province.

What Khawaja Asif Said

"Balochistan constitutes over 40 per cent of Pakistan geographically...To control it is much more difficult than a populated city, and it needs the deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area," he said.

According to Pakistani authorities, at least 33 civilians and 17 members of the security forces were killed in the weekend violence.

Khawaja Asif has ruled out talks with the rebel group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)-- that took the responsibility for the attacks-- saying no negotiations would be held with "terrorists" responsible for killing civilians, including women and children. He claimed there was a nexus between criminals and the separatist groups, with criminal gangs operating under the banner of BLA-- which, according to him, protects smugglers.

"In Balochistan, tribal elders, the bureaucracy, and those running separatist movements have formed a nexus," he said, claiming that smugglers had previously earned up to 4 billion Pakistani rupees a day from oil smuggling.

History of the Baloch insurgency

Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has faced a decades-long insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of its natural resources. The Baloch resistance against the Pakistani state started soon after the integration of the princely state of Kalat, and insurgencies took place in 1948, 1958-59, 1962-63, 1973-77, and from the early 2000s to the present.

The province is rich in minerals, natural gas, coal, copper, gold, and strategic ports such as Gwadar. Despite this wealth, Balochistan remains Pakistan's poorest province, with inadequate roads, hospitals, schools, electricity, and employment opportunities. Punjab and the federal center receive the majority of benefits from Balochistan's resources, leaving the province economically and politically marginalised.

Over the years, separatist groups like BLA have targeted security forces, infrastructure, and projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Their focus on Chinese infrastructure, especially Gwadar port under the CPEC, showcases the anger of residents against projects considered extractive and non-inclusive.

Asif, however, rejected the narrative of deprivation in Balochistan, saying the province had seen development over the years. He claimed that no other province had more airports than Balochistan, adding that "we are making those among them operational that are not."