3 Minor Sisters Jump Off 9th Floor In Ghaziabad After Parents Object To Online Gaming

Three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad have died by suicide, allegedly after their family forbade them from playing online games.

According to the police, three girls were addicted to online games, and their family was against this obsession. The parents would often stop the girls from playing.

The girls, all minors — aged 12, 14, and 16 — jumped from the ninth floor of a building.

The incident took place in Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad.

This is a developing story, and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from Pintu Tomar)