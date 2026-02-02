Parliament Budget Session 2026: The Lok Sabha is set to begin today with discussions on the President Droupadi Murmu's address, a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.
A total of 18 hours has been set aside for the debate, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to respond on February 4.
The House will meet at 11:00 am today for a busy day of proceedings. Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to give her reply on February 11.
Here Are Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates:
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Budget Session Timeline
The Budget session will comprise 30 sittings over 65 days, ending on April 2. Both Houses will break for recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 so that Standing Committees can review the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: PM Modi Takes Aim At Trump's Threats With Budget To Shield India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to protect India's economy from Donald Trump's tariffs is coming into sharper focus.
The latest outlines of India's plan to live in the new world order dominated by the US president came on Sunday in an annual budget announcement that was packed with support for exporters battered by US tariffs, as well as fresh backing for strategic sectors like rare earths, semiconductors and critical minerals.
Union Budget 2026 India Bets Big on Carbon Capture, Utilisation And Storage To Avoid EU Tax
Carbon is the elemental backbone of life on Earth and, increasingly, of our biggest climate challenge. The sixth element in the periodic table, carbon, forms the structure of every organic molecule - from DNA to proteins to fossil fuels.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: What Fills Government Coffers And How The Money Is Spent
Along with presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 speech in the Parliament on Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tabled the Budget documents which provide a fractional break-up of every Re 1 that comes into the government coffers and how it gets spent.