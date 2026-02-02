Parliament Budget Session 2026: The Lok Sabha is set to begin today with discussions on the President Droupadi Murmu's address, a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 18 hours has been set aside for the debate, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to respond on February 4.

The House will meet at 11:00 am today for a busy day of proceedings. Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to give her reply on February 11.

Here Are Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates:

