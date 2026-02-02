Grammy Awards 2026 Highlights: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards wrapped up in style at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah for what was announced as his final year at the helm, the ceremony balanced celebration, reflection and history-making wins.
The nominations list this year was led by Kendrick Lamar, alongside major contenders including Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Cirkut and Jack Antonoff.
By the end of the night, Kendrick Lamar emerged as one of the biggest winners, taking home five awards, including Record of the Year. Bad Bunny clinched Album of the Year, while Olivia Dean also featured among the top artists honoured during the ceremony.
This year's edition introduced two new categories - Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album - while the former Best Country Album was officially renamed Best Contemporary Country Album.
Indian artists once again marked their presence at the global stage, with nominees including Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, Shakti and Charu Suri. However, they did not secure wins this year.
The presenters' lineup featured Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Teyana Taylor, Marcello Hernandez and Nikki Glaser.
Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos took home the Album of the Year honour, while Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga were among the night's other big winners. See the full winners list here.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber posed with Billie Eilish during the event. They twinned in black outfits.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Emotional In Memoriam Segment
Ms Lauryn Hill, Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Slash are among those who performed during the tribute segment. They honoured Roberta Flack, Ozzy Osbourne, D'Angelo and more artists who died over the last year.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Bad Bunny In Tears After Big Win
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year
Debi Tirar Mas Fotos by Bad Bunny wins the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Kendrick Lamar Bags Record Of The Year
Luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA wins a Grammy for Record of the Year.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Nicki Minaj's Dig At Chrissy Teigen
Nicki Minaj reacts to Chrissy Teigen seemingly taunting her through the camera after Trevor Noah joked about her supporting Trump.
"Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a d***. Allegedly"
In a viral video, Rose and Miley Cyrus can be seen sharing a hug.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Billie Eilish's Explosive Acceptance Speech
"No one is illegal on stolen land. F**k ICE," said Billie Eilish in her acceptance speech.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Billie Eilish Wins Song Of The Year
Wildflower by Billie Eilish wins the Grammy Award for Song of the Year.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Tyler, The Creator And Clipse Bring Their A-Game On Stage
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: BLACKPINK Rose x Bad Bunny, A Collab We Didn't Know We Needed
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Lola Young Wins Best Pop Solo Performance
Messy by Lola Young wins the award for Best Pop Solo Performance.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Lady Gaga Wins Big
Mayhem by Lady Gaga wins Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2026 Grammys.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: No Win For India
Indian nominees Shakti, Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia and Charu Suri failed to secure a win at Grammy 2026. Read here to know more.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Lady Gaga's Explosive Performance
Lady Gaga performs a rock version of Abracadabra at the Grammy Awards 2026.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Jelly Roll Wins Best Contemporary Country Album
Jelly Roll has won Best Contemporary Country Album.
Bad Bunny received a standing ovation after he said "ICE OUT" during his acceptance speech at the Grammys 2026.
Grammys Awards Live Updates: Bad Bunny Condemns ICE During Acceptance Speech
"Before I say thanks to god, I'm going to say, ICE out. We're not savages, we're not animals, we are humans, and we are Americans," said Bad Bunny in his acceptance speech.
Live Updates: Bad Bunny Is A Five-Time Grammy Winner
Bad Bunny wins a Grammy for Best Musica Urbana Album.
Justin Bieber performed his song Yukon at the ceremony.
Justin Bieber makes his first Grammy performance appearance in four years, drawing loud cheers from the audience.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: 'I'm Up Here As The Grandchild Of An Immigrant,' Says Olivia Dean
"I'm up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant, I'm a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated," said Olivia Dean during the acceptance speech.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Seventh Consecutive Woman Takes Best New Artist
Olivia Dean has won a Grammy for Best New Artist. Only female artists have won in this category in the 2020s so far.
2026: Olivia Dean
2025: Chappell Roan
2024: Victoria Monet
2023: Samara Joy
2022: Olivia Rodrigo
2021: Megan Thee Stallion
2020: Billie Eilish
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Olivia Dean Bags The Award
Olivia Dean wins a Grammy for Best New Artist.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Steven Spielberg Achieves EGOT Status
Steven Spielberg secured the Grammy for Best Music Film for his role in producing Music by John Williams. With this, he achieved the EGOT status, winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Justin Bieber-Hailey Protest Against ICE
Several celebrities wore "ICE OUT" pins at the awards event to protest US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions after federal agents fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber joined others, including Kehlani, Olivia Dean, Joni Mitchell, PinkPantheress, and Jason Isbell, in the symbolic show of support against ICE. Read here for the full story.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Dalai Lama Wins First Award
The Dalai Lama won his first Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for his album Meditation: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Read here for the full story.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Anoushka Shankar Skipped The Ceremony
Anoushka Shankar, who earned nominations in Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance, skipped the awards ceremony and is in India, performing with her band and reconnecting with the roots of her music. Read here for the full story.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Best New Artist Nominees Take The Stage
All Best New Artist nominees - Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Sombr and The Marias - deliver a collaborative showcase performance.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Trevor Noah Pokes Fun At Nicki Minaj And Donald Trump
"Nicki Minaj is not here, she's still at the White House with Donald Trump," quipped Trevor Noah.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Trevor Noah Jokes About Kendrick Lamar's Song Not Like Us
"I actually thought about roasting you, and then I remembered what you can do to light-skinned men from other countries," joked Trevor Noah.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Kendrick Lamar Becomes Most-Awarded Rapper
Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z's record and officially becomes the most awarded rapper in the history of the Grammy Awards.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Kendrick Lamar Bags Awards In All Rap Categories
Kendrick Lamar has won in all the Rap categories at tonight's Grammys - Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance (with Clipse), Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Album.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Golden Wins Big
In a long-overdue win for the global genre, K-pop Demon Hunters' hit song Golden has managed to secure K-pop's first Grammy win.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Trevor Noah Returns One Last Time
Trevor Noah kicks off the ceremony, marking his sixth and final time hosting the Grammys. The Recording Academy previously confirmed this will be his last stint as emcee.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: BLACKPINK Rose, Bruno Mars Perform
BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars deliver one of the night's most anticipated performances on their hit song APT.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Sabrina Carpenter Lights Up The Stage
Sabrina Carpenter delivers a high-energy performance as the crowd joins in.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: All That Glitters Is Actually Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina arrived in a blush pink Valentino gown designed by Alessandro Michele. The outfit featured layers of ruffles and fine beading that flowed all the way to the floor.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Recent Indian Wins
Zakir Hussain and Ricky Kej are among the most decorated recent Indian Grammy winners.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: India's Grammy Journey
From Ravi Shankar's historic 1968 win to AR Rahman's double victory for Slumdog Millionaire, Indian artists have shaped Grammy history.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Charu Suri Earns Contemporary Instrumental Nod
Charu Suri is nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Siddhant Bhatia Secures Global Music Nomination
Siddhant Bhatia earns a nomination for Best Global Music Album.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Shakti Competes In Global Categories
Shakti is nominated for Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: Anoushka Shankar Nominated In Two Categories
Anoushka Shankar earns nominations in Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance.
Grammys 2026 Live Updates: More Stars To Hand Out The Gramophones
Carole King, Doechii, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson and Jeff Goldblum are also presenting awards tonight.