Grammy Awards 2026 Highlights: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards wrapped up in style at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah for what was announced as his final year at the helm, the ceremony balanced celebration, reflection and history-making wins.

The nominations list this year was led by Kendrick Lamar, alongside major contenders including Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Cirkut and Jack Antonoff.

By the end of the night, Kendrick Lamar emerged as one of the biggest winners, taking home five awards, including Record of the Year. Bad Bunny clinched Album of the Year, while Olivia Dean also featured among the top artists honoured during the ceremony.

This year's edition introduced two new categories - Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album - while the former Best Country Album was officially renamed Best Contemporary Country Album.

Indian artists once again marked their presence at the global stage, with nominees including Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, Shakti and Charu Suri. However, they did not secure wins this year.

The presenters' lineup featured Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Teyana Taylor, Marcello Hernandez and Nikki Glaser.

Here Are The Highlights Of The Grammy Awards 2026