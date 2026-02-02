Grammys 2026: Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Serve Glam In Coordinated Red Carpet Looks

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made sure to turn heads at the 2026 Grammy Awards as the lovebirds arrived at the event serving couple goals.

The pop star and his wife walked the red carpet in matching black outfits. Even though they are often seen by photographers, this was their first official red carpet appearance together at the Grammys since 2022.





Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Photo Credit: AFP

Justin Bieber is also set to perform at the 2026 Grammys. This will be his first big public performance in years. The singer had stayed away from major award show stages since 2022, so his return has created a lot of excitement.

Bieber has received four Grammy nominations this year. He is nominated for Album of the Year for Swag, his first studio album since Justice in 2021. He is also in the race for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best R&B Performance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Noah in his final year as emcee, will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruno Mars, the 16-time Grammy Award winner, has been confirmed as one of the performers for the 2026 Grammy Awards. The show will feature performances from other major names, including Rose, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as an 'In Memoriam' tribute to influential musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack. Mars, who is also nominated for three awards this year, has secured nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with the Blackpink member.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations. Other Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Tyler, The Creator and more.

The Grammys 2026 are being broadcast live on CBS and are also streaming on Paramount .

