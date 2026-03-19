Iran War LIVE: Iran targeted energy facilities across the Gulf and threatened further destructive attacks after a key gas field was hit, raising fears Thursday of a wider assault on fuel supplies that could jolt already rattled global markets.

The warning came after Israel killed the Islamic republic's intelligence chief Esmail Khatib, the latest in a string of strikes that have decimated its leadership since the war began nearly three weeks ago.

Tehran, following a strike on its South Pars field, said it would respond forcefully to any further attacks on its energy sector, AFP reported.

"We warn you once again that you made a big mistake in attacking the energy infrastructure of the Islamic republic," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian media.

"If it is repeated again, further attacks on your energy infrastructure and that of your allies will not stop until it is completely destroyed."

The Israeli military did not comment on the South Pars attack, while US officials said Washington was aware but not involved.

Iran has been striking its Persian Gulf neighbours' energy facilities since the war started on February 28, and has made the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, through which one-fifth of the world's oil travels, nearly impassable.

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