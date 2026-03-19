Iran War LIVE: Iran targeted energy facilities across the Gulf and threatened further destructive attacks after a key gas field was hit, raising fears Thursday of a wider assault on fuel supplies that could jolt already rattled global markets.
The warning came after Israel killed the Islamic republic's intelligence chief Esmail Khatib, the latest in a string of strikes that have decimated its leadership since the war began nearly three weeks ago.
Tehran, following a strike on its South Pars field, said it would respond forcefully to any further attacks on its energy sector, AFP reported.
"We warn you once again that you made a big mistake in attacking the energy infrastructure of the Islamic republic," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian media.
"If it is repeated again, further attacks on your energy infrastructure and that of your allies will not stop until it is completely destroyed."
The Israeli military did not comment on the South Pars attack, while US officials said Washington was aware but not involved.
Iran has been striking its Persian Gulf neighbours' energy facilities since the war started on February 28, and has made the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, through which one-fifth of the world's oil travels, nearly impassable.
Here are the LIVE Updates of US Israel Iran War:
Israel Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US Will Retaliate If Iran Attacks Qatar Again
President Donald Trump pledged that Israel would make no more attacks on Iran's major South Pars gas field, but if Iran attacked Qatar again, the U.S. would retaliate and "massively blow up the entirety" of the field.
Trump made his threat on social media Wednesday night as the war roiled global energy markets and Iranian missiles hit Qatar.
"I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran," Trump said, but added that he would "not hesitate to do so," if Qatar's liquified natural gas sites were attacked again.
(AP)
Israel Iran War LIVE | Pentagon Seeks $200 Billion For Iran War, Reports US Media
🔴#BREAKING | Pentagon seeks $200 Billion for Iran war, reports US media— NDTV (@ndtv) March 19, 2026
NDTV's @priyankadeo joins @reetksahni with more details pic.twitter.com/IUVhnJm4CH
Israel Iran War LIVE | Iran Confirms Death Of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib In Israeli Strikes
Iran Confirms Death Of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib In Israeli Strikes pic.twitter.com/JQAHfnxdq2— NDTV (@ndtv) March 19, 2026
Israel Iran War LIVE | Top Iranian Leadership Killed By Israeli Strikes As War Rages On
Top Iranian leadership killed by Israeli strikes as war rages on pic.twitter.com/aYVMOVXCKx— NDTV (@ndtv) March 19, 2026
Israel Iran War LIVE | World's Largest LNG Plant In Qatar Hit By Iranian Missile, Fire On Site
A Qatari complex housing the world's largest liquefied natural gas export plant suffered "extensive damage" amid a sharp escalation of attacks on energy facilities across the Persian Gulf.
The Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the LNG plant that accounted for about a fifth of global supply before production was halted earlier this month, was hit by an Iranian missile after four others were intercepted, authorities said late Wednesday. Hours later, Abu Dhabi shut its Habshan gas facilities after they were hit by falling debris from an intercepted strike.
🔴#BREAKING | Iran mounts attack on energy facilities on Gulf, Ras Laffan oil facility in Qatar hit for the 2nd time— NDTV (@ndtv) March 19, 2026
NDTV's @VishalV054 joins @reetksahni with more details pic.twitter.com/2vx7E9FXMB
Israel Iran War LIVE | Abu Dhabi Halts Gas Facility Operations After Missile Debris Incident
Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and at the Bab field caused by falling debris from the successful interception of missiles. The gas facilities have been shut down and no injuries have been reported.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 18, 2026
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Israel Iran War LIVE | Pentagon Seeks More Than $200 Billion In Budget Request For Iran War
The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a more than $200 billion request to the US Congress to fund the war in Iran, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a senior administration official.
(Reuters)
Israel Iran War LIVE | Iran State TV Says Qatar Gas Facility Struck Again
Iranian state television said Thursday that a missile struck Qatar's main gas facility again, hours after it was hit in a destructive strike that Doha said caused extensive damage.
"Qatar's Ras Laffan refinery Hit by Missile Again, burning," the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting posted on Telegram.
(AFP)
Israel Iran War LIVE | Oil Rises 3% After Iran Strikes Middle East Energy Facilities
Oil prices rose as much as 3% on Thursday after Iran attacked several energy facilities across the Middle East following a strike on its South Pars gas field, a major escalation in Tehran's war with the U.S. and Israel.
Brent futures were up $3.69, or 3.44%, to $111.07 by 0142 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or 2.38%, to $98.61.
Brent closed up 3.8% on Wednesday, while WTI settled nearly flat. WTI has been trading at its widest discount to Brent in 11 years due to releases from U.S. strategic reserves and higher freight costs, while renewed attacks on Middle Eastern energy facilities have given greater support to Brent.
QatarEnergy said on Wednesday that Iranian missile attacks on Ras Laffan, site of Qatar's core LNG processing operations, caused "extensive damage" to its energy hub. The United Arab Emirates also shut some energy operations, responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and the Bab oil field caused by falling debris from intercepted missiles.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said it had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh on Wednesday and an attempted drone attack on a gas facility.
(Reuters)