Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today, ending days of uncertainty over the government formation in the state which saw the assembly election results on Monday.
Vijay took five days, four meetings with the governor and unending negotiations with potential allies to cross the magic majority mark of 118 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician, whose TVK won 108 of 234 seats in last month's elections, met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday and claimed the support of five MLAs of Congress, two lawmakers of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and two each from the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Since Vijay was elected from two constituencies and will have to vacate one seat, the alliance's total stands at 120 MLAs.
Vijay will take the oath at 10 am at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to give Tamil Nadu the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in nearly 60 years.
Here Are LIVE Updates On Vijay Oath Ceremony:
Vijay To Head Tamil Nadu's 1st Non-DMK, AIADMK Government Since 1967
This is the first time since 1967, when the first non-Congress government (DMK) came to power in the state, that a party other than the two Dravidian heavyweights emerged victorious in the hustings.
While the Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai ushered in the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu post-independence in 1967, the charismatic MG Ramachandran (MGR) installed the maiden AIADMK government 10 years later, unseating the then M Karunanidhi-led DMK government.
Analysis: In Vijay's Delicate Coalition Tango, DMK Holds Some Strings
It's the support of the VCK and IUML - two MLAs each - that finally gave the TVK the numbers to stake claim, but, intriguingly, the two parties claim they are supporting Vijay without severing all ties with the DMK, the principal opponent to the TVK.
Tamil Nadu Politics LIVE: Vijay Has Support Of 120 MLAs
Since Vijay was elected from two constituencies -- Perambur and Trichy East -- and has to resign from one seat, his alliance's total stands at 120 MLAs.
Vijay Chief Minister Swearing‑In LIVE: Who All Have Backed TVK President
Vijay, whose TVK won 108 of 234 seats in last month's elections, met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday and claimed the support of five MLAs of Congress and two each from the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK Chief Took 5 Days, 4 Meetings With Governor To Form Government
Vijay took five days, four meetings with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and unending negotiations with potential allies to cross the magic 118 majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Vijay To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today, ending days of uncertainty over the government formation in the state which saw the assembly election results on Monday.