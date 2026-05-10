Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today, ending days of uncertainty over the government formation in the state which saw the assembly election results on Monday.

Vijay took five days, four meetings with the governor and unending negotiations with potential allies to cross the magic majority mark of 118 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician, whose TVK won 108 of 234 seats in last month's elections, met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday and claimed the support of five MLAs of Congress, two lawmakers of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and two each from the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Since Vijay was elected from two constituencies and will have to vacate one seat, the alliance's total stands at 120 MLAs.

Vijay will take the oath at 10 am at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to give Tamil Nadu the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in nearly 60 years.

Here Are LIVE Updates On Vijay Oath Ceremony: