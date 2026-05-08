Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Three days after the actor-turned-politician Vijay delivered a superhit victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election and emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, there continues to be a lack of clarity over who will form a government in the state. The majority mark is 118. It initially seemed the TVK, with conditional support from the Congress, would stake claim, but Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who met Vijay for the second time in three days on Thursday, is not convinced TVK has the numbers yet to form the government.

Amid this, there is buzz that the Dravidian arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK may come together after over 50 years to form a government and keep Vijay out of power. For the plan to take off, the Left and VCK need to sign off on it. Vijay has already approached these parties for support and they have been stalling for time.

Here are the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu Government Formation: