Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Three days after the actor-turned-politician Vijay delivered a superhit victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election and emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, there continues to be a lack of clarity over who will form a government in the state. The majority mark is 118. It initially seemed the TVK, with conditional support from the Congress, would stake claim, but Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who met Vijay for the second time in three days on Thursday, is not convinced TVK has the numbers yet to form the government.
Amid this, there is buzz that the Dravidian arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK may come together after over 50 years to form a government and keep Vijay out of power. For the plan to take off, the Left and VCK need to sign off on it. Vijay has already approached these parties for support and they have been stalling for time.
Here are the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu Government Formation:
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Vijay Reaches Out To New Party As Stalemate With Governor Extends Wait
Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the architect behind the latest election blockbuster in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday reached out to one more MLA amid growing uncertainty over government formation. The TVK is learnt to have sought the support of Kamaraj S, the lone winning candidate of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), led by TTV Dhinakaran.
The TVK's move comes amid a stalemate with Governor RV Arlekar, who remains unconvinced that the party can run an administration despite falling short of the required majority. The TVK is confident that it would have the required majority by today, party insiders say.
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Tamil Nadu Congress Calls Governor "Puppet" Of BJP
In a strongly worded statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Governor of attempting to deny Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam its "rightful democratic opportunity" to form the government through what he described as "backroom political manoeuvring".
The Congress leader alleged that the Governor was acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government and not in accordance with democratic conventions or constitutional morality.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party and its puppet Governor are indulging in unconstitutional actions to prevent Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from forming the government despite the people clearly rejecting the traditional political order in the State," Selvaperunthagai said in the statement.
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Tamil Nadu Congress Calls Statewide Protest Over Government Formation Delay On May 8
Escalating the political confrontation over government formation in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Thursday announced statewide protests on May 8 against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for not inviting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay to form the next government despite his party emerging as the single-largest formation in the Assembly elections.